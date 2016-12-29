After a banner year, Honda Gen-S is just getting started

Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) is capping off a banner year with the best and exciting motorcycle models introduced in 2016

for the Gen-S Riders, concluded by a Culminating Event at the SM By the Bay in SM Mall of Asia on December 22, 2016.

Gen-S Riders is the new wave of Filipino riders who are street smart, stylish, superior and full of substance. They aspire for trendy and cool motorcycles, which is in line with the paradigm of HPI for its customers.

The HPI mall events this year started off at SM City Sangandaan, and then

headed to SM City Fairview, before heading south at SM City Sucat. The SM

Mall of Asia is the fourth and final leg for this year of HPI’s extensive

information and awareness campaign in SM malls while chronicling and piecing

together the Gen-S story and its evolution in 2016.

The event also served as both a Christmas Treat and Thanksgiving of HPI to

Gen-S Riders, motorcycle enthusiasts, and the Filipino public.

Prior to the series of mall events, HPI took a ride around the country with

its 2016 Road Tour to entice more people to become part of the New Generation

of Smart Riders, collectively known as the Gen-S Riders.

Along the way, HPI has taken the Philippine motorcycle market by storm with

its new breed of trendy and stylish Automatic and Sports Motorcycles. These

models have captivated the hearts of the Gen-S Riders: the Click 125i, the

all new Zoomer-X, the All-New Honda BeAT, the CB150R, the CBR150R, and the

RS150R.

Amid a banner year for HPI, the company will continue to be relentless in

bringing to the market only the finest motorcycles to ensure the continuing

evolution of the Gen-S Story.

In addition to more planned events and new models in 2017, HPI will continue

to “Elevate your performance” in its nationwide network with its one-of-a

kind dealer development program that is guaranteed to sustain the best

products and initiatives.