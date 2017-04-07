All is set for the 23rd National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs Annual Convention in Koronadal

No less than Hon. Mayor Peter Miguel of the City of Koronadal is in town to invite everyone to the 23rd National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs Annual Convention. Experience the beauty of Mindanao!

A press conference with the motoring media was held last April 6, 2017 in Ropali Classics in Ortigas. A lot of activities are in store for the participants who will be making the (short or) long travel to Southern Mindanao. Entitled as “Ride for Culture, Ride for Peace”, this year’s convention aims to showcase not just the beauty of South Cotabato, but the entire Mindanao as well. Having a pre-conceived notion as dangerous, full of kidnappings, and a lair of terrorists, this event aims to dispel that and to have everyone experience the real Mindanao, one that is full of beauty and one that is safe for everyone to visit. The event also aims to unites all the rider clubs in the Philippines with some coming as far as the Ilocos and Cagayan regions.

Additionally, with a conservative estimate of 3,000 participants, the event organizers aim to establish hopefully three new Guinness World Records – Largest Parade of Motorcycles, Most Engines Started Simultaneously, and Most Motorcycle Hons Sounded Simultaneously.

InsideRACING Magazine will be in full support of this event as we make the long travel down south this year. Read about the full report very soon!