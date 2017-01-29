All set for the KTM Orange Day Tour 2017!

KTM is spreading ORANGE around the nation! Be part of the community that will make you Ready to Race!

Check out the schedules below to catch the Orange Day Tour 2017.

February 4 – Cafe Racer, Ouano Ave., Mandaue City

February 11 – Blip Bacolod, Lacson St., Bata Highway Bacolod

February 18 – Filinvest Drive, Alabang

There will be bike displays, test rides, raffles, and a stunt show by renowned international stunt rider Rok Bagoros. Check out the photos below from the media launch last January 27 at Boni High Street.