All set for the KTM Orange Day Tour 2017!
Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on January 29, 2017
KTM is spreading ORANGE around the nation! Be part of the community that will make you Ready to Race!
Check out the schedules below to catch the Orange Day Tour 2017.
February 4 – Cafe Racer, Ouano Ave., Mandaue City
February 11 – Blip Bacolod, Lacson St., Bata Highway Bacolod
February 18 – Filinvest Drive, Alabang
There will be bike displays, test rides, raffles, and a stunt show by renowned international stunt rider Rok Bagoros. Check out the photos below from the media launch last January 27 at Boni High Street.