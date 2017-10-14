Biggest Suzuki Big Bikes Center in the Country Inaugurated by Wheeltek

With an area of 288 square meters, Wheeltek’s Suzuki Big Bikes Center in San Fernando, Pampanga is currently the biggest in the country and it was opened last October 7. It is the 3rd Suzuki Big Bikes Center of Wheeltek. The other two were in Makati and Cabanatuan.

More than 200 big bikers from all over Luzon attended the opening and some of the prominent big bike cubs in the country were present. The Suzuki GSX-S1000F full-faired street sportbike and the V-Strom 650XT ABS adventure bike were launched during the event. Also acknowledged were Wheeltek-Suzuki riders Ompong Gabriel and Micol Puno as well as James Dohn Oberez who finished in 5th place at the BOSS Ironman Challenge 2017 using his GSX-S1000. Likewise recognized were the first buyers of the newly-opened big bike store.

Suzuki Big Bikers Club had an oath taking ceremony and the beautiful and gorgeous Roxanne Barcelo hosted and performed at the event to the delight of the crowd.

Honorable Mayor Edwin “EDSA” Santiago of San Fernando, Pampanga graced the opening of the Wheeltek-Suzuki Big Bikes Center. Present for Wheeltek were VP for Sales and Marketing Mr. Roscoe Odulio, VP for Finance Mr. Raymond Odulio, Big Bike Division General Manager Mr. Bobby Orbe, Marketing Manager Mr. Mark Chuidian and Regional Sales Manager for North Luzon Mr. Philip Garcia.

Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki performed a dance number once more which was enjoyed by the crowd. Also in attendance for the manufacturer were its General Manager for Motorcycle Sales and Marketing Mr. Jun Bulot and Regional Sales Manager for North Luzon Mr. Erick Fernandez.

Located in Ramar Village, MacArthur Highway, Brgy. San Agustin, San Fernando, Pampanga, the newly-opened Wheeltek-Suzuki Big Bikes Center is part of Wheeltek and Suzuki Philippines’ expansion project which aims to bring Suzuki motorcycles closer to Filipinos. It was also announced that within the year, the two will be opening another 3S shop and big bike center in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

The opened Wheeltek Suzuki 3S shop and big bikes center last October 7 are housed in a 2-storey building measuring a total area of 475 square meters.

A company that aims to be the Filipinos’ “Key to A New Life”, Wheeltek is one of the leading motorcycle dealerships in the country with more than 200 branches nationwide.