Bleach-Themed Yamaha Mio Soul iScooter from Cebu

Jopax started his hobby of modifying bikes in 2010. His first bike was a Honda Wave 100 given to him as a gift from his father after graduation. Since them he has been an avid enthusiast keeping track of different trends in underbone and scooter modifications. This hobby led him to join the Soul-i Exclusive Team of Cebu and that’s how he got started in upgrading his MSI 115. The scoot sports a “Bleach” theme inspired by the famous anime series. Jopax has been a huge fan of Bleach since day 1 particularly the character of Ichigo Kurosaki.

Bleach is a Japanese anime television series based on Tite Kubo’s manga of the same name. The series ran for a total of 366 episodes. Bleach follows the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki after he obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper (a death personification similar to the Grim Reaper) from another Soul Reaper, RukiaKuchiki. His newfound powers force him to take on the duties of defending humans from evil spirits and guiding departed souls to the afterlife.

The scoot uses mostly orange accessories as it is the favorite color of owner’s wife. For the brake system, Jopax use Racing Boy disk rotor. Aside from that he installed Racing Boy brake levers. He also added Bikers axle sliders and Brake Caliper sliders to protect it from crashes. He also used Power Mags and FDR Tires. He also installed K-Tech exhaust heat shield and Somjin Flag Seats. For the console area he used Rizoma side mirrors, Rizoma hand grips and DK racing key slot cover. He also had a custom-made acrylic step board made for his scoot. For the front suspension, he used TTGR Racing front shocks. Then for the body panels of the scoot he had it custom airbrushed by Mr. Cocoi Franco Jagape who brought his “Bleach” vision to life.

To close our interview Joshua has this message to all those who have supported him, “I would like to thank Mr. Edgar RagdexLauron (one of our officers in SET) for he is the first person whom I talked to and asked frequently questions in upgrading my bike. I would also like to thank my wife MaritessInocTanilong for supporting my hobby as a bike modifier/rider even though it will cost a lot of money. Lastly thanks to my SET family for being my 2nd family and treating me as brother even though I’m still a newbie in the group. In a short time I was able to gain a lot of friends in SET. Ride safe always.”

PARTS AND ACCESSORIES USED:

• Racing Boy disk rotor • Bikers axle sliders • Bikers caliper protector sliders • FDR Tires • K-Tech exhaust heat shield • Racing Boy brake levers • Somjin flat seat • Rizoma hand grips • Rizoma side mirrors • DK Racing key slot cover • Custom acrylic step cover • Power mag wheels • TTGR racing front shocks