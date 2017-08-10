BR5 Baguio: Breakfast Ride for our troops in Marawi

As a kick-off for the much awaited Breakfast Ride 5 in Baguio, an event that will be dedicated to our troops who are currently battling it out in Marawi, a press-conference was held at the Camp Aguinaldo Civil Relation Service Office last August 8. The press conference, led by Major General Ronnie S. Evangelista Commander of the CRS-AFP, and Breakfast Ride founder Mr. Raymon Gabriel, aimed to promote this one-of-a-kind cause for our soldiers.

The Breakfast Ride will be on August 12 and 13, 2017. Saturday evening will have the presentations of sponsors, awarding, and a mini concert. This will serve as some kind of warm up for the main event the following day. Sunday will be the actual Breakfast Ride event that will be held at PMA grandstand at 10am. Since this is the main event, expect lots of fun and excitement as you ride and make friends with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts who share the same passion for riding. Definitely an event to look forward to!

For the BR Baguio Ride, let us all ride for the fallen soldiers of Marawi to boost everyone’s morale and nationalistic spirit. Ride for our soldiers. Ride for our country. Ride for Marawi. The battle at Marawi has not yet ended. Let’s all ride to Baguio and show that we support our troops. BR is nonprofit and does not end with this event. The event is dedicated to all the heroes of Marawi and this is one way we could show our utmost respect to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, composed of the Philippine Army, Navy (including the Marine Corps) and Air Force, as well as to the policemen and policewomen of the Philippine National Police. They serve as an inspiration to our countrymen. We will never forget the heroism and bravery that they displayed. One way to honor them is to support this initiative.

This event is supported by Petron Corporation.

See you in Baguio!