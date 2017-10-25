Caltex Havoline launches newest line-up of synthetic and mineral motorcycle oils

Caltex Havoline, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), launched its newest range of Caltex Havoline synthetic and mineral motorcycle engine oils during the “Ride Strong” event held at Valkyrie at the Palace, together with Caltex Ambassador Solenn Heussaff.

With rapid urbanization, higher fuel prices and the anticipated excise tax on cars, motorcycles

sales in Philippines are expected to grow. Motorcycle riders can expect tougher urban riding

with the influx of new riders. Caltex Havoline has developed its proprietary C.O.R.E. Technology

to address their key concerns and deliver a more enjoyable riding experience with enhanced

engine performance. Also, exclusively available in Super 4T Semi-Synthetic and Mineral is

Havoline’s very own ZOOMTECH additive technology.

C.O.R.E. Technology

 Cleans and protects for a more efficient and clean engine to deliver superior

performance

 Oxidation stability provides heat protection against oil degradation

 Reduces engine heat damage with superior oil stability for continuous protection

 Enhances acceleration through improved clutch grip even under high loads

*Available in all products except Havoline Ezy 4T.

ZOOMTECH

 Oils formulated with ZOOMTECH improve clutch grip for better power transfer, to

enhance acceleration at a twist of the throttle.

SCOOTER ENGINE OIL – MEETS LATEST API SN

The scooter engine oils range has been upgraded to meet the latest industry standard of API

SN. The key benefit for scooter riders is that they can now enjoy the improved product

performance of an API SN oil whether they purchase a semi-synthetic or mineral oil. All

products are also compatible with most modern Japanese scooters as they carry the

recommended JASO MB standard. A JASO MB oil, which is suitable for dry-clutch gearboxes,

ensures lower frictional properties to deliver maximum engine efficiency.

“It has always been our pride to provide innovative solutions to our riders not just in enhancing

their bike’s engine performance but also in making their experience more exciting and valuable.

This is what motivates us to further develop and innovate in our creations for our riding

community,” Mr. Lennard Kwek, Asia Pacific Marketing Manager, Chevron Lubricants shared.

“Havoline has made my commute more enjoyable with its ZOOMTECH and C.O.R.E.

Technology features. You’ll experience enhanced engine performance that will keep you strong

and confident as you ride in the city,” said Solenn Heussaff, Caltex ambassador.

Product Line-up

Product NameSyntheticityAPIJASO

Havoline Super 4T Semi-Synthetic SAE 10W-40Semi-SyntheticSLMA2

Havoline Super 4T SAE 20W-40MineralSLMA2

Havoline Super 4T SAE 20W-50MineralSLMA2

Havoline Ezy 4T SAE 20W-40MineralSGMA2

Havoline SuperMatic 4T Semi-Synthetic SAE 10W-40Semi-SyntheticSNMB

Havoline SuperMatic 4T SAE 10W-40MineralSNMB

Havoline’s latest family of motorcycle oils is specially crafted by experts to give riders enhanced

acceleration, optimum heat protection and better engine performance, which all make for an

exciting and strong ride in city settings. They are now available in Caltex stations and local auto

supply shops nationwide.