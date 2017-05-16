Defended and Gained – Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-FAITO Racing Team at WGP4

The Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-FAITO Racing Team has again defended their spot for the 160 Automatic and 160 Automatic Elite at the concluded WGP4 at the Carmona Race Track last Sunday, May 14, 2017. On board the 160 AT is lady rider Justinne Bethany Tolentino who took the pole position and led the pack till the checkered flag and again took home the champion trophy for the team. Meanwhile at the 160 AT Elite category, it was rider Niel Jan Centeno’s turn and he succeeded in defending the team’s championship title for the category. Rider McKinley Kyle Paz and Vrei-Ar Suba came short for the 180 AT category as they settled for the 2nd and 3rd positions.

On the other hand, it was the team’s debut in the UB category bandwagon. This year it was a great start for the team as they gained new grounds to defend as rider Suba took home the champion trophy and rider Paz took 2nd place for the 150 Underbone category on board the Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi. Rider Centeno in the 115 UB (Intermediate/Expert) fall short after a mechanical issue but still manage to get the 2nd place and rider Tolentino also got the 2nd place for the 115 UB (Beginner/Novice). After this success, the team has once again proven that they are worthy of their titles.

To the families and friends who never stop in understanding each member of the team for being away with them during the preparations and practices, we bid our thanks to all of you. And for all our sponsors for their unyielding support in making everything possible, the team would like to thank you – Phoenix Petroleum, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc., KOSO Philippines, FAITO Philippines, Racing Boy Philippines, KOSO Taiwan, FAITO Malaysia, IRC Tires, LS2 Helmets, JM Mirasol Advertising, SEC Gears, Nitek, A-Racer Speedtek and RK Racing Chain and Sprocket.

Words and Photos by Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-FAITO Racing Team