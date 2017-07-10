Fernando, Centeno, Tolentino all victorious in FDR Philippine Underbone King 3rd leg
Read the article below for the list of winners including race time.
The 3rd leg of the FDR Philippine Underbone King Championships last July 9, 2017 at the 3.7 km long Batangas Racing Circuit had familiar faces resting atop the podium.
Justinne Bethany Tolentino of Phoenix-Yamaha-KOSO Racing team was the obvious winner in the 115cc Novice Class as early as the first lap as her only opponent, Mark Djereck Ondillo, never gave that much of a fight. This is so obvious in their difference in lap times wherein most of the time, Tolentino was faster by 12 to 13 seconds on her way to establishing a 1 and a half minute lead over her competitor. Tolentino finished the race in a fast 15:17.753s. Her teammate Neil Jan Centeno also won his race, this time in the 115 Open Category as he completed the 8-lap race in 16:52.856s, a clear 16.500s faster than his only opponent, Amber Torres who clocked in at 17:09.356s. Masato “The Chairman” Fernando, the two time defending Underbone King and in pursuit of his 3rd over-all crown, put on another blistering performance for the crowd as he held off another former UBK, a very game Nino Fabian of JVT. The Yamaha-Spec V stalwart was able to hold the lead toward the latter end of the race although he was unable to shrug off Fabian completely but still ultimately secured the win. He finished in 15:21.053s, 1.862s faster than Fabian who came in at 15:22.915s. Tracy Soyanco took home the final podium spot as he checked in at the finish line in 15:23.296s.
The 4th leg at the Clark International Speedway will be even more exciting as the race for the season championship heats up.
Race Results:
115 Novice
Justinne Tolentino – 15:17.753s
Mark Djereck Ondillo – 16:52.302s
115 Open
Neil Jan Centeno – 16:52.856s
Amber Torres – 17:09.356s
150 Open
Masato Fernando – 15:21.053s
Nino Fabian – 15:22.915s
Tracy Soyangco – 15:23.296s
Gian Carlo Mauricio – 15:23.309s
James Mendez – 15:34.841s
Herbert Lopez – 15:34.976s
Mckinley Kyle Paz – 15:35.068s
Romer Corbe – 16:09.179s
Jeff Teopengco – 16:10.505s
Vrei Ar Suba – 16:51.608s