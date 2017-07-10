Fernando, Centeno, Tolentino all victorious in FDR Philippine Underbone King 3rd leg

Read the article below for the list of winners including race time.

The 3rd leg of the FDR Philippine Underbone King Championships last July 9, 2017 at the 3.7 km long Batangas Racing Circuit had familiar faces resting atop the podium.

Justinne Bethany Tolentino of Phoenix-Yamaha-KOSO Racing team was the obvious winner in the 115cc Novice Class as early as the first lap as her only opponent, Mark Djereck Ondillo, never gave that much of a fight. This is so obvious in their difference in lap times wherein most of the time, Tolentino was faster by 12 to 13 seconds on her way to establishing a 1 and a half minute lead over her competitor. Tolentino finished the race in a fast 15:17.753s. Her teammate Neil Jan Centeno also won his race, this time in the 115 Open Category as he completed the 8-lap race in 16:52.856s, a clear 16.500s faster than his only opponent, Amber Torres who clocked in at 17:09.356s. Masato “The Chairman” Fernando, the two time defending Underbone King and in pursuit of his 3rd over-all crown, put on another blistering performance for the crowd as he held off another former UBK, a very game Nino Fabian of JVT. The Yamaha-Spec V stalwart was able to hold the lead toward the latter end of the race although he was unable to shrug off Fabian completely but still ultimately secured the win. He finished in 15:21.053s, 1.862s faster than Fabian who came in at 15:22.915s. Tracy Soyanco took home the final podium spot as he checked in at the finish line in 15:23.296s.

The 4th leg at the Clark International Speedway will be even more exciting as the race for the season championship heats up.

Race Results:

115 Novice

Justinne Tolentino – 15:17.753s

Mark Djereck Ondillo – 16:52.302s

115 Open

Neil Jan Centeno – 16:52.856s

Amber Torres – 17:09.356s

150 Open

Masato Fernando – 15:21.053s

Nino Fabian – 15:22.915s

Tracy Soyangco – 15:23.296s

Gian Carlo Mauricio – 15:23.309s

James Mendez – 15:34.841s

Herbert Lopez – 15:34.976s

Mckinley Kyle Paz – 15:35.068s

Romer Corbe – 16:09.179s

Jeff Teopengco – 16:10.505s

Vrei Ar Suba – 16:51.608s