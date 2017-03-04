Guinness World Record for Largest Road Safety Lesson set at the Suzuki Raider R150 Summit

The largest road safety lesson was organized by Suzuki Philippines, Inc. at the World Trade Center, Manila, Philippines on February 26, 2017. Officially Amazing! A total of 4178 riders attended the training facilitated by Suzuki’s Mr. Noel Villapando and Sherwin Florendo. The requirement by Guinness was to have the road safety lesson for 30 minutes but the two didn’t mind the warning buzzer as they continued giving invaluable knowledge to the riders in attendance. This successful world record attempt was held in conjuction with the Suzuki Raider R150 summit which gathered more than 6000 riders. Also recognized on stage are our heroes in the recently concluded 2016 Suzuki Asian Challenge of the Asia Road Racing Championship – Mario Borbon, Jr., April King Mascardo, and EJ Sobretodo. Of course the Suzuki Management Team led by its president Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Managing Director and Treasurer Mr. Norminio Mojica, General Manager for Motorcycle Division Sales and Marketing Mr. Jun Bulot, and Marketing Manager Mr. Monch Bontogon was in full support of the ultra successful event!

The previous record was set in India with an attendance of 2,700 participants. IR’s Mr. Al Camba served as an official witness for the historical Guinness World Record Attempt for the Largest Road Safety Lesson.

Full report on InsideRACING Magazine soon!