Honda Philippines Launched 4 New Models that will Fit the Filipino Lifestyle

Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) continues to realize its thrust by elevating the concept of its motorcycles to cater to all lifestyle by introducing four new stylish models at the InsideRACING Bike Festival and Trade Show, the much awaited motor show for motorcycle enthusiasts. The event was held at the World Trade Center Metro Manila last March 24 to 26.

As the Philippine economy boosts rapidly, so as the constant changes in the lifestyle of Filipino customers, particularly the millennials. To suit each lifestyle goals, HPI continues to offer its products to fit the varying preferences of the Filipino customers – from beginners to experts; from commuters to touring; to sports racing; from cool to sporty and fashionable design. HPI commits to make Honda as Your Bike, Your Life, and Your Style.

For eleven consecutive years, HPI has been participating in the InsideRACING Bike Festival and Trade Show, the most prestigious motorcycle show in the Philippines, to showcase Honda’s line-up to the motorcycle enthusiasts and soon-to-be-riders.

This year, at the festival, HPI is proud to introduce four new models to serve diverse lifestyles of Filipino riders. The motorcycles launched are:

All-new Click125i

The new Click125i now comes in affordable price with the Standard Type, detaching the ISS (Idling Stop System) function as we re-positioned this model to further meet the fast-growing demand of step-up scooter enthusiasts. Maintaining the 125cc PGM-FI liquid-cooled eSP engine, the new Click125i still offers exceptional durability, quietness, and best balanced performance yet fuel-efficient at 53km/li (ECE R40). As everybody wants exceptional styling, the new Click125i defines class of its own with a young “Pop” design, as it is developed to sport new vibrant dual-tone exclusive Filipino colors and striking new decals for an impressive ride and remarkable sight. The new Click125i will absolutely “Turn Up Your Style” in the road. It also comes in a very reasonable price of P80,900. The new Clik125i is now available in all Honda 3S shops nationwide.

CRF250L

Besides Gen-S AT category, HPI is on full throttle in on/off road to serve the need of the county side market. The new CRF250L is designed to meet the off-road demand of Filipino customers in a more stylish appearance. Its lightweight and slim proportions is matched with superb maneuverability while its suspension, ground reach and seat height delivers a fun and comfortable ride on rough tarmac and trails. With styling cues taken directly from Honda’s CRF250R and CRF450R MX machines, the new CRF250L is ready for anything a rider can throw at it: it’s tough, practical and equally at home around a city block or out on the trail. Create an Adventure of Your Own in its price at P232,900. The CRF250L is now available in all Honda 3s shops nationwide.

CRF250L Rally

HPI also introduced the CRF250L Rally type to give more excitement to all on/off-road riders. The model will be the newest addition in the off/on road series of HPI. Evoking the image of a highly functional rally racing machine are the floating windscreen design securing the rider’s visibility and the dual LED headlight with carbon-like light cases that has a left-right asymmetric design. It inherits the styling of the cutting-edge rally racing machine that is the CRF450 RALLY, and the beauty of the form of the new model backed up by the functions and a unique presence well beyond the 250cc class will bring out the owner’s adventurous spirit. Own your own rally-racing machine and check it out soon at the Honda 3S Shops near you.

Wave110

Last but not the least, the original makes a bold comeback. Being one of the most popular Cub Model, the Wave100 series made the Filipino trademark as customers are craving of its styling and long lasting image. And as we bring customer’s requests, the much sought after Honda Wave is now back. Stand out with the new Wave110, now powered by all-new 110cc engine compliant to Euro3 emission standard that continue to bring best-balanced improved performance and fuel efficiency at 55km/li. The new Wave110 now comes with a completely new Frame but with same image direction as the original Wave100 with a more attractive design that suits the Filipino taste. It is equipped with exclusive Filipino colors and stripes, making a perfect fit for the Filipino standard cub enthusiasts. Same perfect figure, different style and now in an upgraded engine – perfect for commuters who are on-the-go in the daily traffic. Its new color and graphic design is inspired based on the young generation’s preferences in their personal items. Preserving the same quality of durability and reliability, the All New Wave110 will continue to fit the preference of the commuting public whether be it urban or rural areas. Stand out with the new Wave110 on the road with its very affordable price of P56,900 for Drum type and P60,900 for the Disc Type. The new Wave110 is now available in all Honda 3s shops nationwide.

HPI will continue to excite the Philippine market as it aggressively release new model line-up this year, not only in sports and scooter, but also in on/off-road series.

HPIalso announced the opening of its flagship shop in Metro Manila, in addition to Cebu and Davao, in partnership with the largest dealer in the Philippines, Motortrade Nationwide Corporation. As Mr. Mihara said, “Being No. 1 in the heart of every Filipino is what HPI values most, that is why we would like to bring back the joy of buying a Honda to our customers – not just thru our products, but most especially for the lifestyle of our Riders who loves to hang-out and enjoy regular eyeball with their Club Members. Much as Honda motorcycles elevate its performance, we also would like to elevate you.”

Find out more of Honda’s new models and activities in any of the 500 Honda 3S Shops near you or visit www.hondaph.com, and follow the Honda Philippines, Inc. Facebook page.

Words and Photos by Honda Philippines