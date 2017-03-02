Honda’s “Ride the Ultimate” Gen-S scooter unveiled at the Scooterfest!

The annual Honda Scooterfest proved to be the perfect venue for Honda’s latest offering. Apart from the bike display, games, raffle draws, and entertainment, the main star of the day is of course the All New Honda Click 150i.

The unit was unveiled by Honda executives led by president Mr. Daiki Mihara. The newest offering features an aggressive design of supreme sports character with premium matte finished color and stripes and a powerful 150cc liquid-cooled eSP engine. The engine churns out a maximum power of 9.3 kW @ 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 12.8 N.m @ 6,500 rpm while maintaing an UNBELIEVABLE fuel consumption of 52 kilometers per liter. There is still the presence of the Idling Stop System. The latest model features an integration of the Answer Back System that serves as a locator of the bike up to 50 meters. Among its other remarkable features are the Dual Keen LED Headlight, an 18-liter u-box that could fit in a XXL sized full face helmet, spacious side pockets, a 5.5 liter fuel capacity (on a 52 km/l fuel consumption), tubeless tires, and swing arm support. Among its safety features are the side stand switch, park brake lock, and the secure key shutter with seat opener. It is initially in three colors – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Jasper Brown Metallic, and Matte Ion Blue Metallic tThe all-new Honda Click 150i is available in all Honda 3S Shops and retails for 89,900 php.

Full report on InsideRACING Magazine soon!