IMC XII: Are you ready for the most challenging Ironman yet?

The officers of BMW Owners Society of Safe Riders, Inc. (BOSS) recently held a press conference to selected members of the motoring media as part of the pre-event preparations of BOSS Ironman Challenge XII. Just like in previous years, BOSS in collaboration with BMW Motorrad, aims to give a unique kind of challenge to hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts while at the same time advocating safe riding and camaraderie within the motorsports community. The event is not a race but rather a challenge in conquering the prescribed route and arriving safely at the designated finish line. It is a unique challenge in its own right as riders are required to complete at least a 1200 kilometer journey going around Northern Luzon within a target time of 24 hours.

Zeno Bar Café Lounge inside BMW Autohaus in Libis was the chosen venue for the press conference. It was well attended by the motoring media, and of course the 2017 Ironman committee led by IMC Chairman Jojo Bautista and BOSS President Tey Usis.

The 2017 Ironman, which includes both the Ironman Motorcycle Challenge (IMC) and Ironman Automobile Challenge (IAC) will depart on Friday, 10 pm in what is one of the more unique Ironman events in recent memory with the introduction of the new route which would take the riders all the way to the deeper parts of Isabela, Quirino and Aurora.

The Ironman send-off will be at the Hotel Stotsenberg in Clark Pampanga on January 13, 2017 at 10 pm.

Full report of the 12th BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge will be covered in detail in InsideRACING and Maximum Torque.