IR News: 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship Stages 2nd Leg in Quezon City

The Quezon City Memorial Circle was the venue of the 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship’s second round held on June 25. The series is organized by Sonicboom Motorsports and supported by FDR Tires, KYT Helmet, SSS Sprocket, Spec V, YSS Suspension, Monster Energy Drink and PLDT. InsideRACING Magazine is one of the media partners.

The event was well supported both by racers and spectators who flocked at the venue. The stars of underbone and scooter racing as well as those riders who are trying to make a name in the local motorcycle industry were present at the successful second round of the 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship.

Scooter and underbone races for different level of riders as well as club races were all enjoyed by the good crowd. Pocketbike races both for kids and adults were greatly appreciated. The event will be featured in InsideRACING Magazine.

Here are the pictures of the race categories of the event:

Here are some of the winners and the results of the races:

2017 Repsol Road Race Championship Round 2 Results

160cc AT (Intermediate/Expert)

1st – Masato Fernando

2nd – Romer Corbe

3rd – Miko Montano

160cc AT (Beginner/Novice)

1st – Michael Cortez

2nd – Kerwin Chang

3rd – Evander Soliveres

150 Open UB (Intermedaiate/Expert)

1st – Masato Fernando

2nd – Aldeine Valencia

3rd – Victor Laude

150 Open UB (Beginner/Novice)

1st – Jasper Castro

2nd – Garry Tapiador

3rd – Jomel Bareno

115 SP UB (Open)

1st – Masato Fernando

2nd – Aldeine Valencia

3rd – Roel Rubin

115 SS UB (Beginner/Novice)

1st – Kerwin Chang

2nd – Jasper Castro

3rd – Cloud Cedrick Montero

Pocketbike (Kids)

1st – Travys Paralejas

2nd – Khian Montero

3rd – Vash Aguilar

Pocketbike (Adult)

1st – Ronielude Donaire

2nd – Melvin Sta. Ana

3rd – Onix de Asis

Club Race – UB

1st – Garry Tapiador

2nd – Michael Cabaysa

3rd – Mark Mercado

Club Race – AT

1st – Michael Cortez

2nd – Bobby Valdez

3rd – Memel Natividad

Club Race – UB F.I.

1st – Renato Samia

2nd – Lester Catasilo

3rd – Rodel Lemu

Club Race – AT F.I.

1st – Anthony Cañete

2nd – Memel Natividad

3rd – Robert Refuerzo

Club Race – Team Jee

1st – Edrian Agunos

2nd – Javee Manuzon

3rd – John Michael Josef