IR News: 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship Stages 2nd Leg in Quezon City
The Quezon City Memorial Circle was the venue of the 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship’s second round held on June 25. The series is organized by Sonicboom Motorsports and supported by FDR Tires, KYT Helmet, SSS Sprocket, Spec V, YSS Suspension, Monster Energy Drink and PLDT. InsideRACING Magazine is one of the media partners.
The event was well supported both by racers and spectators who flocked at the venue. The stars of underbone and scooter racing as well as those riders who are trying to make a name in the local motorcycle industry were present at the successful second round of the 2017 Repsol Road Race Championship.
Scooter and underbone races for different level of riders as well as club races were all enjoyed by the good crowd. Pocketbike races both for kids and adults were greatly appreciated. The event will be featured in InsideRACING Magazine.
Here are the pictures of the race categories of the event:
Here are some of the winners and the results of the races:
2017 Repsol Road Race Championship Round 2 Results
160cc AT (Intermediate/Expert)
1st – Masato Fernando
2nd – Romer Corbe
3rd – Miko Montano
160cc AT (Beginner/Novice)
1st – Michael Cortez
2nd – Kerwin Chang
3rd – Evander Soliveres
150 Open UB (Intermedaiate/Expert)
1st – Masato Fernando
2nd – Aldeine Valencia
3rd – Victor Laude
150 Open UB (Beginner/Novice)
1st – Jasper Castro
2nd – Garry Tapiador
3rd – Jomel Bareno
115 SP UB (Open)
1st – Masato Fernando
2nd – Aldeine Valencia
3rd – Roel Rubin
115 SS UB (Beginner/Novice)
1st – Kerwin Chang
2nd – Jasper Castro
3rd – Cloud Cedrick Montero
Pocketbike (Kids)
1st – Travys Paralejas
2nd – Khian Montero
3rd – Vash Aguilar
Pocketbike (Adult)
1st – Ronielude Donaire
2nd – Melvin Sta. Ana
3rd – Onix de Asis
Club Race – UB
1st – Garry Tapiador
2nd – Michael Cabaysa
3rd – Mark Mercado
Club Race – AT
1st – Michael Cortez
2nd – Bobby Valdez
3rd – Memel Natividad
Club Race – UB F.I.
1st – Renato Samia
2nd – Lester Catasilo
3rd – Rodel Lemu
Club Race – AT F.I.
1st – Anthony Cañete
2nd – Memel Natividad
3rd – Robert Refuerzo
Club Race – Team Jee
1st – Edrian Agunos
2nd – Javee Manuzon
3rd – John Michael Josef