IR NEWS: 9TH SEASON OF SHELL ADVANCE IR CUP SERIES WILL COMMENCE IN CLARK THIS APRIL 9

Racers and race fans will once again get their dose of high adrenaline action in the racetrack as the Shell Advance IR Cup Series is set to hold its first round at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga this April 9. This year is the 9th season of the race series which gives an opportunity for riders of all classes to do what they are passionate of which is motorcycle racing.

Open classes of this year’s IR Cup are the 130 Automatic Open for Novice and Beginner riders, 160 Automatic Open for Novices and Beginners and 160 Automatic Elite which will feature Intermediate and Expert riders.

Two new classes, the Yamaha GP 150 UB and 130 UB, are by Yamaha Motor Philippines. The top 6 of the overall point standings will automatically qualify for the Yamaha GP finals this year. The two categories will be contested riders using carb/EFI Yamaha motorcycles.

There is also a special race in this year’s IR Cup and this is the Superbike Junior category which has two classes, Class 1 for Experts and Class 2 for Intermediate, Novice and Beginner riders. Sportbikes and naked bikes including the Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 250/300 and Z250/300, KTM Duke 390 and RC 390 are allowed to join. Maximum displacement of bikes is up to 400cc and single and twin cylinders are allowed.

All IR Cup classes and the special race are implementing and open tire rule. Check out www.insideracing.com.ph and www.facebook.com/InsideRACINGMagazineOfficialPage for updates, info and schedule of the Shell Advance IR Cup Series.

Media partners of the Shell Advance IR Cup Series are Motorsiklo Xklusibo, The Racing Line, InsideRACING Magazine and Maximum TORQUE Magazine.