IR News: Bacus Super Wins Super Honda’s Third Round

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on May 23, 2017

Clifford Bacus of FaderN’Sun Racing Team clinched the victory of the Super Honda race in Meycauayan, Bulacan last May 21 during the third round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power which was well supported both by racers and race fanatics. Bacus was in front of the race from start to finish.

Super Series organizer and sponsors, USRA members and Honda Philippines’ representatives

Super Honda grid in Bulacan

Clifford Bacus of FaderN’Sun Racing Team, the winner of the Super Honda race in Bulacan

Zebra-Pertua-MLW-RK-Vee Rubber’s Dustin Esguerra grabbed the second place. Anver Antonio of VMan Racing who came all the way from Mindanao placed third. Other riders who joined the race were Jaime Barcial, Josh Tan, James Barcial and Carlo Calderon.

Bulacan Super Honda winners Clifford Bacus (1), Dustin Esguerra (2) and Anver Antonio (3) with Mr. Tomoaki Watanabe and Mr. Gilbert Sison of Honda Philippines, Ms. Recca Menchavez of Pilipinas Shell, Mr. Duds Lumague and Mr. Jun Mirasol of USRA, Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING and Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line

Honda RS150 motorcycles provided by Honda Philippines are used in the Super Honda class of the Super Series which is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line and sanctioned by USRA. The Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, CST Tires, IRC Tires, FDR Tires, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines and Yamaha Motor Philippines.

The fourth round of the Super Series is on June 18 at the Carmona Race Track in Cavite.

