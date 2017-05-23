IR News: Bacus Super Wins Super Honda’s Third Round

Clifford Bacus of FaderN’Sun Racing Team clinched the victory of the Super Honda race in Meycauayan, Bulacan last May 21 during the third round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power which was well supported both by racers and race fanatics. Bacus was in front of the race from start to finish.

Zebra-Pertua-MLW-RK-Vee Rubber’s Dustin Esguerra grabbed the second place. Anver Antonio of VMan Racing who came all the way from Mindanao placed third. Other riders who joined the race were Jaime Barcial, Josh Tan, James Barcial and Carlo Calderon.

Honda RS150 motorcycles provided by Honda Philippines are used in the Super Honda class of the Super Series which is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line and sanctioned by USRA. The Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, CST Tires, IRC Tires, FDR Tires, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines and Yamaha Motor Philippines.

The fourth round of the Super Series is on June 18 at the Carmona Race Track in Cavite.