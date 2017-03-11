IR News: Brothers ride together: ATAT and Club200 Friendship Ride this weekend

Two of the oldest, exclusive and most prestigious motorcycle clubs in the country, ATAT (Any Time All the Time) and Club200, will have their Annual Friendship Ride this weekend.

It is a traditional long ride between the two groups to foster camaraderie and cooperation.

A total of 31riders have confirmed with 16 coming from ATAT and 15 from Club 200.

All will be on superbikes or sporty bikes. Fifteen riders will be Italian Ducati bikes, nine on German BMW bikes while the rest will be on Japanese bikes with alone MV Agusta.

(Left to Right) Last photo w Club200 Francis Feliciano, ATAT President Marc de Joya, ATAT Secretary Lawrence Macalinao.

Have a safe ride gentlemen!

Photo credit to ATAT President Marc De Joya.