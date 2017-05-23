IR News: Bulacan Super Suzuki Victory Bagged by Bacus

FaderN’Sun Racing Team rider Clifford Bacus had a great showing at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex in Bulacan last May 21.

Super series organizer, USRA members and tire manufacturers’ representatives with Suzuki Philippines’ Mr. Alvin Lumawig

Bulacan Super Suzuki grid

Bacus had a victorious day and one of the race classes he excelled at is the Super Suzuki which features Raider R150 motorcycles. Starting second at the grid was no problem for Bacus who took the lead early in the race and went on to cross the finish line first. Kerwin Chang finished second while Roel Rubin grabbed the last podium spot.

Clifford Bacus of FaderN’Sun Racing Team is the winner of the Super Suzuki race in Bulacan

Suzuki Philippines’ Mr. Alvin Lumawig with Clifford Bacus

Super Suzuki winners Clifford Bacus (1), Kerwin Chang (2) and Roel Rubin (3) with Mr. Alvin Lumawig of Suzuki Philippines, Ms. Recca Menchavez of Pilipinas Shell, Mr. Duds Lumague and Mr. Jun Mirasol of USRA, Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line and Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING

Suzuki Philippines provides Suzuki Raider R150 race bikes used in the Super Suzuki race. The category is part of the Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power and sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA). The race in Bulacan was the third round of the Super Series which is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Suzuki Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, FDR Tires, CST Tires and IRC Tires. It is organized by InsideRACING from Luzon and VisMin organizer The Racing Line.

June 18 and the Carmona Race Track in Cavite is the date and venue of the fourth round of the Super Series.

