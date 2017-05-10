IR News: Carlos Shows Title Defense Determination in Super Yamaha

Dan Carlos of Yamaha-MW323 was the inaugural champion of the Super Yamaha class after his great campaign in last year’s Super Series. This year, the rider from Bukidnon shows he is determined to keep the title by winning the Super Yamaha race in Davao, redeeming himself after a tenth place finish at the Super Series opener in Pampanga last April.

The second round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power was held in Davao on May 7. Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi race bikes were featured in the Super Yamaha class.

Carlos was in his usual dominant form as he cruised his way to victory after the 8-lap race. VMan rider Jay-R Daguio finished second while Team RPM’s Ephraim Onahon crossed the finish line third. Yamaha-MW232 riders Garry Cañeda Jr. and Vingie Coloma finished fourth and fifth.

Supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Honda Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires, the Super Series is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line. The series is sanctioned by USRA (Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc.).

The Super Series will have its third round this May 21 in Bulacan to be held at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex.