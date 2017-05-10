IR News: Carlos Shows Title Defense Determination in Super Yamaha

Dan Carlos of Yamaha-MW323 was the inaugural champion of the Super Yamaha class after his great campaign in last year’s Super Series. This year, the rider from Bukidnon shows he is determined to keep the title by winning the Super Yamaha race in Davao, redeeming himself after a tenth place finish at the Super Series opener in Pampanga last April.

Super Yamaha class

The second round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power was held in Davao on May 7. Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi race bikes were featured in the Super Yamaha class.

Dan Carlos of Team Yamaha-MW323 (20) leading the race

Super Yamaha winner in Davao, Dan Carlos

Carlos was in his usual dominant form as he cruised his way to victory after the 8-lap race. VMan rider Jay-R Daguio finished second while Team RPM’s Ephraim Onahon crossed the finish line third. Yamaha-MW232 riders Garry Cañeda Jr. and Vingie Coloma finished fourth and fifth.

Jay-R Daguio of VMan placed second in the race

Third placer was Ephraim Onahon of Team RPM

Mr. Jordan Cornista of Yamaha Motor Philippines (6th from right) with the organizers and sponsor of the Super Series including Ms. Recca Menchavez (6th from left) of Pilipinas Shell

Super Yamaha winners in Davao – Jay-R Daguio (2), Dan Carlos (1) and Ephraim Onahon (3)

Supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Honda Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires, the Super Series is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line. The series is sanctioned by USRA (Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc.).

The Super Series will have its third round this May 21 in Bulacan to be held at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex.

