IR News: DES Marketing Now Has a Suzuki 3S Shop in Iloilo!

On June 16, 2017 DES (Du Ek Sam) Marketing officially opened their Suzuki 3S shop located at Raprap Bldg., Brgy. Cano-an in Estancia, Iloilo. This is the first Suzuki shop of DES Marketing in Region VI or the Panay region. DES Marketing also has Suzuki 3S shops in Ormoc and Consolacion, Cebu. It was 1999 when Suzuki Philippines and DES Marketing began their partnership.

Suzuki Philippines was in full support of the opening and present at the event were Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki (President), Mr. Jun Bulot (Motorcycle Sales and Marketing General Manager), Mr. Bong Pascual (Regional Sales Manager for Visayas) and the rest of team Suzuki. Gracing the opening was Mr. Wilson Du, the president of DES Marketing and his personnel. Guest speaker for the event was Honorable Mayor Rene Cordero of Estancia, Iloilo. Also present were other guests from different government offices.

Many activities were held at the opening day including a motorcade, stunt show, free service, Suzuki Slow Drag Compeition, TODA Idol singing contest, dance contest, Biker Babe completion and a live band performance. DES Marketing offered a Back to School Cash Back promo in celebration of the opening.

The newly opened Suzuki 3S shop of DES Marketing in Estancia, Iloilo has a floor area of 195.70 square meters. DES Marketing saw the potential of Estancia for Suzuki with the high demand and sales of Suzuki motorcycles in the area.

Suzuki 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) is a one-stop shop committed to provide optimum customer satisfaction by offering value-packed motorcycles, Suzuki Genuine Parts and excellent service by competent personnel that are always ready to lend a hand. The shop has comfortable and clean space, high visibility and is accessible and tastefully designed to emanate Suzuki’s innovation. It has a high-class atmosphere and the physical elements of the store speak about Suzuki’s sophisticated brand image and advanced technology.

Offered in Suzuki 3S shops are the latest line-up of Suzuki motorcycles which include the Smash 115 in new fashion colors, the global scooter Address, the Raider R150 dubbed as the Underbone King, the Gixxer sportbike which offers an exhilarating ride, the Skydrive 125 scooter, the Raider J 115 Fi and Shooter 115 Fi underbones and the GD110 and A-X4 business models. Suzuki 3S shops are adorned with Suzuki’s latest brand campaign, Suzuki, Para sa Lahat ng Trip mo, which features well loved young icons Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.