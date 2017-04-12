IR News: Dustin Esguerra Dominates First Super Honda Race

Showing his familiarity with the Honda RS150, Dustin Esguerra who rides for Zebra-Pertua-RK-MTRT-MLW-Vee Rubber reigned supreme in the Super Honda race of the year during the initial round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power.

Esguerra led the 8-lap race from start to finish at the Clark International Speedway’s west course last April 9. The rider from Taytay, Rizal did not have any pressure at all and cruised his way comfortably to the checkered flag, finishing the race with a 2.510-second margin of victory over the second placer.

Racing father and son Jaime and James Barcial from Bulacan captured the other podium spots. James finished the race in second place while his father Jaime crossed the finish line third.

Clifford Bacus who got the pole position of the race ended up at fourth place followed by Nicolo Ramos. Josh Tan placed sixth, Neil Soyangco was seventh, Fritsy Claveria was eighth, Mark Indiongco was ninth and John Edward Godoy finished tenth. Expert riders are featured in the Super Honda class which uses Honda RS150 race bikes lent by Honda Philippines.

The second round of the Super Series is scheduled on May 7 in Davao. Supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires and organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line, the Super Series is sanctioned by USRA (Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc.) which is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and a member of the FETAP (Federation of Two Wheels Association of the Philippines).

Visit www.insideracing.com.ph and www.facebook.com.ph/InsideRACING Magazine for info and updates about the Super Series Nationwide Championships.