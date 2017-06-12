IR News: Fuel Your Best with the New Shell V-Power

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on June 12, 2017

The new Shell V-Power fuels were introduced to dealers and the media last June 8. Prior to the launch held in the evening, a convoy of sports cars and big bikes travelled from the Shell station in Mamplasan up to the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City where the new Shell V-Power was presented. Shell has a strong partnership with top motorcycle and car racing teams including Ducati and Scuderia Ferrari.

Participants of the Shell V-Power drive from Shell Mamplasan up to the SMX Convention Center in Pasay

Gracing the launch were Shell V-Power’s ambassadors – Yassi Pressman and Jericho Rosales. The top brass of Shell V-Power introduced and explained the new Shell V-Power products. Pinoy rock icon Bamboo entertained the crowd with his passionate performance.

Mr. Cesar Romero, Pilipinas Shell President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Mark Malabanan, Shell V-Power Brand Manager

Yassi Pressman

Jericho Rosales

Ms. Mae Ascan – Shell Fuels Scientist

Bamboo

Mr. Anthony Lawrence Yam, Pilipinas Shell’s Vice President for Retail

InsideRACING’s Mr. Al Camba interviewing Ms. Maan Abas, Shell Fuels Brand Manager

Pilipinas Shell unveiled brand new formulations for its premium Shell V-Power fuels which are now formulated with DYNAFLEX Technology. By actively removing and preventing build-up of fuel system deposits and reducing wasted energy, Shell V-Power’s DYNAFLEX Technology helps restore engine performance and delivers Shell’s best-ever premium performance and efficiency. It also helps to clean and protect engines. Motorists can rely to the new Shell V-Power for their car/motorcycles’ engine efficiency and performance as well as active cleaning and friction reduction which in turn give a smooth ride/drive.

The new Shell V-Power  Racing and Shell V-Power Gasoline fuels target two key factors, friction and deposits,  that can impact engine efficiency and performance. Their innovative formulation can remove up to 80% of performance robbing-deposits, with the twin effect of improving system condition and restoring lost performance. Shell V-Power Diesel is designed to help restore up to 100% of engine’s performance by removing deposits from fuel injectors.

The new Shell V-Power Racing, Gasoline and Diesel are available at Shell retail stations nationwide. Experience premium performance and efficiency with the new Shell V-Power. Shell V-Power Fuels Your Best!

Related Posts

InsideRACING Magazine