IR News: GUD Moto Trading Opens Third Suzuki 3S Shop

The Suzuki 3S Shop of GUD Moto Trading, Inc. located at Perdices St. in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental has been officially opened on November 28, 2016.

The shop has a 94-square selling room and follows Suzuki’s latest 3S shop concept wherein the physical elements of the store depict Suzuki’s high brand image and innovation emanating the true meaning of Suzuki’s Way of life.

It is also adorned with Suzuki’s latest brand campaign Para sa Lahat ng Trip Mo which addresses the growing market of millennials. Ambassadors of the campaign are popular stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil and the Suzuki Smash in its new Frenetic Purple and Frenetic Magenta fashion colors as well as the global scooter Address now with a fresh look.

Also available at the GUD Moto Suzuki 3S Shop in Dumaguete are the Raider R150, Raider J 115 FI and Shooter 115 FI which will all be available in Matte Black Premium Edition, the Skydrive scooter, the Gixxer sportbike and the GD110 and AX4 business models. Aside from these high quality motorcycles, the shop offers Suzuki Genuine Parts and apparel and has modern facilities, professional mechanics and sales personnel that are always ready to lend a hand.

The first customers of the store were presented with great deals and were given discounts and freebies. Suzuki also had a 2-day free service campaign. Activities at the opening day included a singing contest, dance contest, custom bike contest, games, raffles and many surprises. A motorcade participated by 100 riders started the festivities.

Present at the event were Suzuki Philippines’ Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki (President), Mr. Bong Pascual (Regional Sales Manager for Visayas), Mr. Jose Salavarria (Dealer Development Group Head), Mr. Dodgie Palo (Spare Parts Manager), Ms. Gentelle Castillo (Customer Care and Registration Group Head), Mr. Vic Nanasca (Service Supervisor) and Mr. Engelbert Alinsug (Sales Supervisor for Dumaguete). For GUD Moto Trading, in attendance were Mr. George Du (Chairman), Ms. Helen Du (VP for Finance), Mr. Justin Du (President), Ms. Dianne Tiffany Du (HR and Marketing Manager) and Mr. Sammy Ondona (VP for Operations).

Aside from their newly opened Suzuki 3S shop in Dumaguete, GUD Moto Trading also has a Suzuki 3S shop in Cebu and another one in Bayawan. GUD Moto Trading and Suzuki Philippines has more than a decade of good partnership.