IR News: Mauricio, Sande and Torres Inaugural Winners in 2017 UBK

The Batangas Racing Circuit was the venue of the opening round of the 2017 ENEOS Philippine Motorcycle Championships wherein the FDR Philippine Underbone King (UBK) Championships is part of. The UBK is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA) which is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and a member of the Federation of Two Wheels Association of the Philippines (FETAP).

Prominent underbone riders in the country battled in an 8-lap race. The 150cc Open Underbone class was in front while behind was riders of the 115cc classes.

Team JVT’s Gian Carlo Mauricio outperformed fellow expert underbone riders as he was the first to finish the race, taking the first place trophy in the 150 Open Underbone category. Yamaha-Spec V riders Masato Fernando who is the defending 2016 Underbone King and James Mendez finished second and third. Other underbone experts who joined the race were Herbert Lopez, Niño Fabian of JVT, Vrei-ar Suba of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-FAITO Racing Team, Ivan Santiago, John Lery Enriquez of JVT, John Emerson Inguito of Speedstar Racing Team Philippines and McKinley Kyle Paz of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team. Best lap time of the race was 1:56.531s courtesy of Herbert Lopez.

Winners in the 115cc classes were Amber Torres and McDon Sande. Torres is the victor of the 115 Novice category while Sande who hails from Bukidnon and is now part of Yamaha-Spec V team won the 115 Open class.