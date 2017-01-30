IR News: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP riders Rossi and Viñales Grace YGP8 Opener

Yamaha Motor Philippines  (YMPH) treated Filipino motorcycle racing fans as the manufacturer brought Movistar Yamaha MotoGP star Valentino Rossi and his new teammate Maverick Viñales to the country during the opening of the Yamaha GP 8.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP riders arrived at the country on January 28, 2017. The two were welcomed by Yamaha Motor Philippines and members of the motorcycle media at the airport.

It was the second time for 9-time World Champion and well-loved Rossi to visit the country. The first one was in 2014 for a cause. The two MotoGP riders first attended a press conference held at the Trade Hall of Robinsons Novaliches before suiting up and going to the racetrack to see their Filipino fans and Yamaha GP 8 riders.

Valentino Rossi

Maverick Viñales

YMPH Sales and Marketing Director Mr. Kaoru Ogura (leftmost), YMPH President Mr. Toru Osugi (2nd from left), YMC MotoGP Group Leader Mr. Kouichi Tsuji (2nd from right) and YMPH Marketing Section Head Mr. Ryan Jude Camus (rightmost) with Rossi and Viñales during the press conference

The parking lot of Robinsons Novaliches was filled with race fans and enthusiasts who were all excited to see Rossi and Viñales. The two signed and rode Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi motorcycles for 8 laps to the delight of the crowd. Yamaha GP 8 participants and YClub members also had a photo opportunity with the two MotoGP riders.

Rossi and Viñales addressing the huge crowd

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP riders on Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi motorcycles which they signed

“The Doctor” Valentino Rossi. It was the second time for the Italian rider to visit The Philippines.

“Top Gun” Maverick Viñales. The Spaniard is the new teammate of Rossi.

Yamaha Motor Philippines’ President Mr. Toru Osugi with Rossi and Viñales

Both Rossi and Viñales were greatly appreciative of the hospitality, support and passion of Filipino racing fans. Rossi even promised that they will put the Philippine flag on their Yamaha M1 MotoGP race bikes! The Italian also hopes to train a Filipino rider someday.

The opening of the Yamaha GP 8 was also graced by lovely actress Maja Salvador who performed for the crowd. The Mocha Babes likewise gave a sizzling number. Exciting races featuring up and coming and seasoned riders then followed.

Ms. Maja Salvador

The Yamaha GP 8 is having 4 legs this year. The series aims to produce champion riders and help the motorcycle racing scene in the country while showcasing the quality and performance of Yamaha motorcycles.

