IR News: Obedencio Rules in Super Honda’s Davao Race

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on May 10, 2017

Jaypee Obedencio was the winner of the Super Honda race at SM City Davao last May 7. The Team Honda rider led the race from start to finish, maintaining the first position all throughout the 10-lap race.

Super Honda grid in Davao

Jaypee Obedencio, winner of the Davao Super Honda race

Luzon rider Dustin Esguerra was in second place the entire race with Joven Millana finishing third. Clifford Bacus of FaderN’sun Racing Team was fourth followed by fifth placer Anver Antonio.

Jaypee Obedencio leading the race. He was followed by Dustin Esguerra of Zebra-Pertua-RK-MTRT-MLW-Vee Rubber (10) and Joven Millana (47)

The Davao event was the second round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power.

Super Series organizers and sponsor with Mr. Tomoaki Watanabe (7th from right) and Mr. Gilbert Sison (6th from right) of Honda Philippines

Super Honda winners in Davao – Dustin Esguerra (2), Jaypee Obedencio (1) and Clifford Bacus (3)

Aside from Esguerra, the racing father and son Jaime and James Barcial from Luzon also travelled all the way to Davao to join the race. Honda RS150 motorcycles are featured in the Super Honda class.

The Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA). It is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line and supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires.

The third round of the Super Series is scheduled on May 21 at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex in Bulacan.

