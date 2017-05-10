IR News: Obedencio Rules in Super Honda’s Davao Race

Jaypee Obedencio was the winner of the Super Honda race at SM City Davao last May 7. The Team Honda rider led the race from start to finish, maintaining the first position all throughout the 10-lap race.

Luzon rider Dustin Esguerra was in second place the entire race with Joven Millana finishing third. Clifford Bacus of FaderN’sun Racing Team was fourth followed by fifth placer Anver Antonio.

The Davao event was the second round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power.

Aside from Esguerra, the racing father and son Jaime and James Barcial from Luzon also travelled all the way to Davao to join the race. Honda RS150 motorcycles are featured in the Super Honda class.

The Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA). It is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line and supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires.

The third round of the Super Series is scheduled on May 21 at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex in Bulacan.