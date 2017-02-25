IR News: Pirelli Philippine Dealers Visit Italian Tire Brand’s Factory in Indonesia

February 25, 2017

To better understand Pirelli tire products and see for themselves the meticulous processes and rigorous tests each Pirelli tire has to undergo to achieve that high quality before being released to the market, Pirelli organized a factory tour for its Philippine dealers last February 23, 2017. The dealers who were from different parts of the country were accompanied by Mr. Philip “Pipoy” Ang and his sister Ms. Kathering Ang-Chua of Pirelli official Philippine Distributor Caloocan Sales Center. Pirelli Asia’s Country Manager Mr. Louie Ruben, Product Marketing Specialist Mr. Bryan Chew and Southeast Asia Sales Manager Ms. Janice Aw were also in attendance to tend to the dealers during the tour.

Philippine dealers of Pirelli tires arrived in Singapore on February 22 and were welcomed by Pirelli executives including Mr. Pier Paolo Orazi (6th from right), the Commercial Director for Asia-Pacific.

Dealers’ group photo at the Bandung Airport in Indonesia. With them are Caloocan Sales Center, Inc.’s Mr. Pipoy Ang (2nd from right, 2nd row) and Ms. Katherine Ang-Chua (6th from right, 2nd row), Pirelli Asia’s Country Marketing Manager for the Philippines Mr. Louie Ruben (4th from right, 1st row) Pirelli Asia’s Southeast Asia Sales Manager Ms. Janice Aw (5th from right, 2nd row) and Pirelli Asia’s Product Marketing Specialist Mr. Bryan Chew (4th from right, 2nd row).

Pirelli’s factory in Indonesia, PT. Evoluzione Tyres, is located in Desa Wanakerta, Subang, West Java. It is a joint venture between P.T. Astra Otoparts Tbk. and Pirelli Tyre S.p.A. and was established in 2012. Pirelli products manufactured in the factory include the Angel CiTy underbone tires, Angel Scooter, Diablo Scooter and Diablo Rosso Scooter among others. A product presentation was held for the dealers and Technology Manager Mr. Alessandro Monzani discussed Pirelli’s products. He and Ms. Janice Aw also answered questions of the dealers. Mr. Paolo Luigi Benea, the director of the factory, also gave a warm welcome to the Philippine dealers. A tour of the factory followed wherein the dealers witnessed how the tires are being made and tested.

Pirelli tire products were displayed during the presentation held for the Philippine dealers.

Technology Manager Mr. Alessandro Monzani

The dealers had a photo the Mr. Paolo Luigi Benea, the director of the Indonesian factory and Mr. Alessandro Monzani.

It was indeed a good experience for the dealers and discussions were made regarding their concerns and inquiries about Pirelli tire products and ways on how to improve processes and transactions regarding their dealership of the Italian tire brand. Mr. Pipoy Ang also showed the dealers the Ride Passion concept which is about establishing concept showrooms for Pirelli.

Mr. Alessandro Monzani, the Technology Manager of Pirelli’s Indonesian factory PT Evoluzione Tyres, and Mr. Pipoy Ang, the President of Caloocan Sales Center, Inc. which officially distributes Pirelli tires in the country.

Italian brand Pirelli based in Milan is the official tire of the FIM World Superbike Championship and Fomula One Championship. The multinational company is present in over 160 countries and has 20 manufacturing sites around the world and a network of around 10,000 distributors and retailers. Locally, it has been the tire sponsor of the Philippine Superbike Championships since 2013. Caloocan Sales Center, Inc., Pirelli’s official distributor in the Philippines, is a trusted company in the country that distributes high quality products for motorcycles.

