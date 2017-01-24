IR News: SMDI Opens Suzuki 3S Shop in Kalibo, Aklan

Solid Motorcycle Distributors, Inc. (SMDI), one of the biggest distributors of Suzuki motorcycles in Visayas, inaugurated its Suzuki 3S Shop in Kalibo, Aklan. The opening was held on January 22, 2017 and SMDI and Suzuki Philippines prepared many activities during the event.


In attendance at the opening ceremony were Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales and Marketing Mr. Jun Bulot, Visayas Regional Sales Manager Mr. Bong Pascual and Team Suzuki. SMDI President Mr. Pablo Chu graced the event as well as a number of guests including former Supreme Court Chief Justice Mr. Reynato Puno, Kalibo Mayor William Lachica and other prominent people.

Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki (3rd from left), Kalibo Mayor William Lachica (4th from left), SMDI President Mr. Pablo Chu (middle), special guest Mr. Reynato Puno (4th from right), celebrity guest Ms. Roxy B. (3rd from right), Kalibo Vice Mayor Madeline Regalado (rightmost) and other guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony


A grand motorcade of SMDI employees and Suzuki riders was held at the opening day. Other activities were a dance contest, games and bike show competition. First customers of the store received many freebies. Celebrity guest Roxy B. performed to the delight of the crowd. The event was capped by a live band performance. The next day a free service campaign for Suzuki motorcycle owners was held.

Motorcade of Suzuki riders and SMDI employees

Suzuki riders who participated in the motorcade had a photo opportunity with the presidents of SMDI and Suzuki Philippines

One of the first customers of the newly opened SMDI Suzuki 3S Shop in Kalibo. He purchased a Suzuki Smash in its new Frenetic Magenta fashion color.

Zero One – dance contest winner

Celebrity guest Roxy B. performed

Suzuki Smash bike show winner

Suzuki Raider 150 bike show winner

The good partnership of Suzuki Philippines and SMDI started way back in 1986. SMDI has chosen Suzuki as one its products when the company decided to venture into motorcycle dealership. SMDI now has 7 Suzuki 3S shops which are located in Cebu, Iloilo, Roxas, Dumaguete and Kalibo as well as a list of Suzuki Moto Centers and multi-brand shops.

SMDI President Mr. Pablo Chu receiving a 3S Shop Certificate from Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki

Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki and Mr. Pablo Chu with the personnel of the SMDI Suzuki 3S Shop in Kalibo

The newly opened Suzuki 3S shop in Kalibo has a total area of 353.74 square meters and is located at D. Maagma St., Brgy. Poblacion, Kalibo, Aklan. It is considered as the biggest motorcycle store in Kalibo.

Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki with the beautiful Suzuki ladies

The Suzuki Smash in its new Frenetic Purple fashion color. Just like other Suzuki 3S shops, the newly opened store in Kalibo is adorned with Suzuki Philippines’ latest brand campaign Para sa Lahat ng Trip Mo which caters to millennials. Ambassadors of the campaign are popular young icons Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. The Suzuki Smash in its new fashion colors is part of the campaign.

Suzuki Gixxer sportbikes on display

The Underbone King – Suzuki Raider R150

The Skydrive scooter and the global scooter Address

Suzuki spare parts, apparel and oils are available at the shop

Customers can watch the working scene of the service shop through glass partitions.

 3S in Suzuki 3S shops means Sales, Spare Parts and Service. Suzuki 3S shops have modernized facilities, sales personnel always ready to lend a hand and professional mechanics. The full lineup of Suzuki motorcycles, service and genuine spare parts are provided by Suzuki 3S shops which have wide showrooms and high class atmosphere and emanates Suzuki’s innovation, sophisticated brand image and advanced technology.

