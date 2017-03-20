IR News: SMDI Suzuki 3S Shop in Roxas Reopens

March 19, 2017 saw the grand reopening of the SMDI Suzuki 3S shop in Roxas City, Capiz. SMDI (Solid Motorcycle Distributors, Inc.) is one of the biggest distributors of Suzuki motorcycles in Visayas having 7 Suzuki 3s shops and a number of Suzuki Moto Centers and multibrand shops. The company is also known to have the biggest Suzuki 3S shops in Visayas. SMDI and Suzuki Philippines’ partnership started way back in 1986. Roxas City is known as Suzuki Country because of the loyalty of Roxas residents to Suzuki motorcycles.

In attendance at the momentous event were SMDI personnel headed by their President Mr. Pablo Chu. Also present were SMDI Managing Director Mr. Hiram Chu, Police Regional Office 6 Chief Superintendent Jose Gentiles who was the guest speaker of the event and guests Mr. Alan Co, Mr. Luis Ke, Mr. Gerry Lok, Mrs. Letty Lok, Mr. Winston Senya, Mr. Dennis Jalandoni, Engineer Wilson Cua Locsin, Atty. Antonio Bisnar and Retired Judge Elias Conlu. Suzuki Philippines was in full support of the grand reopening and present were its President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Motorcycle Sales and Marketing General Manger Mr. Jun Bulot, Motorcycle Regional Sales Manager for Visayas Mr. Bong Pascual and the rest of Team Suzuki.

On its 10th year this 2017, the Suzuki 3S shop of SMDI was reopened with a new look to better serve its customers. The shop is located at 1031 Victoria Building, Roxas Avenue, Roxas City in Capiz. It has a total area of 264 square meters. Now, the shop is adorned with Suzuki Philippines’ latest brand campaign “Para sa Lahat ng Trip Mo” which caters to the growing market of millennials and features the popular love team of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil and the new Suzuki Smash in fashion colors and the global scooter Address now with a fresh look.

Also available at the shop are high quality Suzuki motorcycles which include the Raider R150 underbone, Gixxer sportbike, Skydrive scooter, Raider J 115 Fi and Shooter 115 Fi underbones and the GD110 and AX4 business models. Genuine Suzuki spare parts and apparel are also offered by the shop.

Excellent service is provided for customers by professional mechanics and competent sales personnel. The store is well-designed and emanates Suzuki’s innovation.

Activities at the grand reopening included a motorcade, stunt show, store blessing, program, press conference, Suzuki Slow Drag competition, singing contest, Show Me the Moves dance contest, Suzuki Biker Babe competition and entertainment courtesy of a live band. SMDI offered double discount promos for the first buyers of the store and lots of freebies were also given away. A free service for Suzuki motorcycles was also held.

Stunning modified Suzuki bikes participated in the bike show

