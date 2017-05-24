IR News: Soliveres, Esguerra, Barcial, Fernando and Sande Victors in Shell Advance IR Cup in Bulacan

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on May 24, 2017

Round 2 of the Shell Advance IR Cup Series was held on May 21 at the Meycauayan Commerical Complex in Bulacan. Good underbone and scooter races were witnessed by many race fans who filled the venue.

Evander Soliveres of Yamaha-Spec V was dominant in the 130 Automatic class for Beginner and Novice riders. Youngsters Jakob Sablaya and Leeandro Paredes were the runners-up and showed that they are the racers to look forward to in the future.

130 Automatic grid

Evander Soliveres of Yamaha-Spec V won the 130 Automatic race

130 Automatic race winners Evander Soliveres, Jakob Sablaya and Leeandro Paredes with Ms. Recca Menchavez of Pilipinas Shell, Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING, Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line and USRA’s Mr. Duds Lumague and Mr. Jun Mirasol

The 160 Scooter classes were won by Dustin Esguerra of Zebra-Pertua-MLW-RK-Vee Rubber and Sean Barcial. Esguerra prevailed over McDon Dave Sande in the 160 Scooter Open Elite featuring Intermediate and Expert riders. Meanwhile, Bulacan native Barcial reigned in the 160 Scooter Open battled by Beginner and Novice racers. Totme Benial and Kerwin Chang were the second and third placer.

160 Scooter Open and Open Elite grid

160 Scooter Open winner Sean Barcial and 160 Scooter Open Elite winner Dustin Esguerra

160 Scooter Open Elite winners Dustin Esguerra and McDon Sande

160 Scooter Open winners Sean Barcial, Totme Benial and Kerwin Chang

The Yamaha GP race classes were won by Yamaha-Spec V riders. Masato Fernando was triumphant in the Yamaha GP 150 Underbone race. It was a 1-2-3 finish for Yamaha-Spec V as James Mendez and Romer Corbe placed second and third. In the Yamaha GP 130 Underbone race, McDon Dave Sande snagged another first place trophy for Yamaha-Spec V. Second place went to Cloud Cedrick Montero while Angelo Martija took the third place.

Mr. Jonathan Refugio (6th from right) and Mr. Emerson Mendoza (5th from right) of Yamaha Motor Philippines were present at the race event

Yamaha GP 150 Underbone and 130 Underbone combined grid

Yamaha GP 130 Underbone first placer McDon Sande and third placer Angelo Martija

Yamaha GP 130 Underbone second placer Cloud Cedrick Montero awarded by InsideRACING’s Mr. Al Camba

Yamaha GP 150 Underbone winners Masato Fernando, James Mendez and Romer Corbe

The Shell Advance IR Cup Series is organized by InsideRACING and sanctioned by USRA. It is held together with the Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power. The third round of the IR Cup is on June 18 at the Carmona Race Track.

Related Posts

InsideRACING Magazine