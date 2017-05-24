IR News: Soliveres, Esguerra, Barcial, Fernando and Sande Victors in Shell Advance IR Cup in Bulacan

Round 2 of the Shell Advance IR Cup Series was held on May 21 at the Meycauayan Commerical Complex in Bulacan. Good underbone and scooter races were witnessed by many race fans who filled the venue.

Evander Soliveres of Yamaha-Spec V was dominant in the 130 Automatic class for Beginner and Novice riders. Youngsters Jakob Sablaya and Leeandro Paredes were the runners-up and showed that they are the racers to look forward to in the future.

The 160 Scooter classes were won by Dustin Esguerra of Zebra-Pertua-MLW-RK-Vee Rubber and Sean Barcial. Esguerra prevailed over McDon Dave Sande in the 160 Scooter Open Elite featuring Intermediate and Expert riders. Meanwhile, Bulacan native Barcial reigned in the 160 Scooter Open battled by Beginner and Novice racers. Totme Benial and Kerwin Chang were the second and third placer.

The Yamaha GP race classes were won by Yamaha-Spec V riders. Masato Fernando was triumphant in the Yamaha GP 150 Underbone race. It was a 1-2-3 finish for Yamaha-Spec V as James Mendez and Romer Corbe placed second and third. In the Yamaha GP 130 Underbone race, McDon Dave Sande snagged another first place trophy for Yamaha-Spec V. Second place went to Cloud Cedrick Montero while Angelo Martija took the third place.

The Shell Advance IR Cup Series is organized by InsideRACING and sanctioned by USRA. It is held together with the Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power. The third round of the IR Cup is on June 18 at the Carmona Race Track.