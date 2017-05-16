IR News: Successful Wheeltek GP 4 Gathers Riders, Race Fans and Manufacturers

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on May 16, 2017

A great race event was held last May 14, 2017 at the Carmona Race Track. This was the Wheeltek GP 4 organized by InsideRACING in partnership with Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation, one of the leading motorcycle dealerships in the country today. The event was supported by motorcycle racers, race fans and the motorcycle brands that Wheeltek distributes in the country.

Wheeltek GP 4 participants with Wheeltek executives, Gab Valenciano, Raniel Resuello and representatives of motorcycle manufacturers 

Honda Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Kawasaki Motors Philippines and TVS were all present to support Wheeltek GP 4 and these brands had motorcycle displays at the event. Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki had one make races while Kawasaki, TVS and Yamaha lent motorcycle units for the track day. Motorcycles available for the track day were the Kawasaki Rouser NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 and the Yamaha Mio Aerox 155.

Yamaha Motor Philippines also held a mini-launch of their Yamaha TFX 150 at the event.

The Yamaha TFX 150 being introduced by Yamaha Motor Philippines

Superbike rider and celebrity Gab Valenciano was in attendance as well as one of the notable superbike riders in the country today, Raniel Resuello of the RGutz-Wheeltek Racing Team Fueled by Clean Fuel Powered by Kawasaki. The two lapped the Carmona Race Track with Gab on board a Yamaha-R15 and Raniel riding a Kawasaki motard.

Gab Valenciano and Raniel Resuello with Mr. Roscoe Odulio of Wheeltek

Raniel Resuello and Gab Valenciano lapping the Carmona Race Track

The Odulio family who owns and operates Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation graced the event. Present were Dr. Reynaldo Odulio Sr., Mrs. Teresita Odulio and their son Mr. Roscoe Odulio. The Wheeltek team was present as well.

Eleven race classes were featured at the Wheeltek GP 4 which was sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA).

Suzuki Raider J 115 FI class

115 and 150 Underbone classes

Yamaha Mio 125 MXi class

Honda CBR150R class

160 Scooter Open class

160 Scooter Open Elite class

Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi class

Suzuki Raider R150 class

180 Scooter class

Winners at the race event were McKinley Kyle Paz of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team (Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi and Yamaha Mio 125 MXi), Niel Jan Centeno of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team (160 Scooter Open Elite), Justinne Bethany Tolentino of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team (160 Scooter Open), Clifford Bacus of FaderNSun Racing (Honda CBR150R), Edcel Corpuz (115 Underbone for Beginner and Novice), Amber Torres (115 Underbone for Intermediate), Vrei-ar Suba of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team (150 Underbone), Leeandro Paredes (Suzuki Raider J 115), Gian Carlo Mauricio of JVT(Suzuki Raider R150) and John Emerson Inguito of Speedstar Racing Team Philippines (180 Scooter).

115 Underbone Intermediate class winners with Mr. Roscoe Odulio and Mr. Mark Chuidian of Wheeltek

115 Underbone Beginner and Novice class winners

150 Underbone class winners

160 Scooter Open Elite class winners

160 Scooter Open class winners

180 Scooter class winners

Honda CBR150R class winners with Mr. Lloyd Garces and Mr. Vergilio Cachero of Honda Philippines

Suzuki Raider J 115 FI class winners

Suzuki Raider R150 class winners

Yamaha Mio 125 MXi class winners with Mr. Kaoru Ogura and Mr. Emerson Mendoza of Yamaha Motor Philippines

Yamaha Sniper MXi class winners

Wheeltek aims to be the “Key to A New Life” of every Filipino with the motorcycles and services they offer as well as the events and activities they organize. The motorcycle dealership with over 200 branches nationwide is supportive of the local motorcycle racing industry. Aside from being a highly trusted dealer of small motorcycles, Wheeltek also distributes big bikes in the country.

