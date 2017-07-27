IR News: Super Scooter Race in Bohol Dominated by “The Captain” of Team Yamaha-MW323

Vingie Coloma from Calinan, Davao led and won the Super Scooter race at the Panglao Kartways during the fifth round of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power.

Team Yamaha-MW323’s “The Captain” Vingie Coloma was in top form as he was in front of the 7-lap race from start to finish. His teammate Garry Cañeda Jr. from Cebu also had a steady performance and was in second position all throughout the race. Finishing third and grabbing the last podium spot was Team RPM’s Ephraim Onahon who hails from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The Super Series Nationwide Championships is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line. InsideRACING holds races in Luzon while The Racing Line organizes race events in Visayas and Mindanao. The Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires. It is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA) which is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and a member of the Federation of Two Wheels Association of the Philippines (FETAP). The Super Series is now on its second year.

The sixth round of the Super Series is on August 20 in Bacolod.