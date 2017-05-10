IR News: Super Underbone Victory Goes to Bukidnon rider Carlos

Luzon and Mindanao riders on board high-performance underbones diced it out in the Super Underbone class of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power which had its second round last May 7 at SM City Davao.

The 10-lap race saw a superb performance from Dan Carlos of Yamaha-MW323 as the Bukidnon rider never let go of the lead the entire race. Luzon rider Masato Fernando from the Yamaha-Spec V team finished in second position. Third placer was Vingie Coloma, teammate of Carlos who hails from Davao. Another Yamaha-MW323 rider, Garry Cañeda Jr. finished fourth while Romer Corbe from Luzon who races for Yamaha-Spec V finished in fifth place.

Round 3 of the Super Series is on May 21 at the Meycauayan Commercial Complex in Bulacan. Sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA), the Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, IRC Tires, CST Tires and FDR Tires. It is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line.