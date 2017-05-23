IR News: Super Yamaha Win in Bulacan Goes to “The Chairman” Fernando

“The Chairman” Masato Fernando was stellar last May 21 as he bagged wins in different classes at the Bulacan GP including the Super Yamaha class of the USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships. Yamaha-Spec V racer Fernando was impeccable as he started first at the grid and finished the race in first place. Clifford Bacus of FaderN’Sun Racing Team was the second placer while the third place went to Romer Corbe, the teammate of Fernando.

Yamaha Motor Philippines’ Mr. Emerson Mendoza and Mr. Jonathan Refugio with Super Series organizer, tire sponsors and USRA members

Super Yamaha grid in Bulacan

Yamaha Sniper 150 MXi motorcycles were ridden by participants of the Super Yamaha class. The race bikes are provided by Yamaha Motor Philippines.

Masato Fernando takes the checkered flag

Super Yamaha winners Masato Fernando, Clifford Bacus and Romer Corbe with Yamaha Motor Philippines’ Mr. Jonathan Refugio, Ms. Recca Menchavez of Pilipinas Shell, Mr. Duds Lumague and Mr. Jun Mirasol of USRA, Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line and Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING

The Super Series Nationwide Championships is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Honda Philippines, FDR Tires, CST Tires and IRC Tires. It is organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line and sanctioned by USRA.

The Bulacan GP held at the Meycauayan Commerical Complex was the third round of this year’s Super Series. The fourth round will take place at the Carmona Race Track in Cavite on the 18th of June.

