IR News: “The Dustroyer” Rules in Super Scooter Cavite GP

Published by insideracingadmin Date posted on October 20, 2017

Six prominent scooter riders diced it out in the Super Scooter race of the Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power at the Carmona Race Track. This was the 7th round of the series and it took place on October 8.

 

 

Super Scooter Round 7 race in Carmona starts

 

JVT rider Cassey Ng was in pole position of the race but it was Romer Corbe of Yamaha-Spec V who took the holeshot of the race. Ng reclaimed the lead immediately. Another JVT rider, Gian Carlo Mauricio, led in the third lap while Ng was also overtaken by Dustin Esguerra of Zebra-Pertua-RK-MLW-MTRT. Ng further dropped to fifth place as Yamaha-Spec V riders Masato Fernando and James Mendez took the third and fourth positions.

 

Cassey Ng of JVT leading the race

 

Mauricio, who has been showing stamina as he joined consecutive race categories that day, was hounded by Esguerra who was then chased by Fernando. Esguerra was able to take the lead while Mauricio and Fernando battled for the second position. Fernando finally overtook Mauricio with three laps remaining.

 

Dustin Esguerra on the lead

 

With only two laps to go, Esguerra pulls away for good and eventually won the race. Fernando finished second followed closely by Mauricio. Mendez finished fourth. Ng settled for fifth place while Corbe finished sixth.

 

Esguerra wins the race

Super Scooter Cavite GP winners – Dustin Esguerra (1), Masato Fernando (2) and Gian Carlo Mauricio (3). With them are Ms. Recca Menchavez of Pilipinas Shell (4th from left), Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line (3rd from left) and Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING (rightmost).

 

Super Scooter Round 7 race result

 

This was Esguerra’s first win in the Super Scooter class this year. Super Scooter points leader going into the final round this October 22 at the Cebu Kartzone is Fernando.

The Super Scooter class is part of the Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power. The Super Series which is now on its second year is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, FDR Tires, IRC Tires and CST Tires. It is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA) and organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line.

Full report on InsideRACING Magazine’s Volume 15 Number 10 issue.

 

 

 

 

