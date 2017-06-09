IR News: Yamaha-Spec V vs. JVT in Main PSR Class

Round 2 of the FDR Philippine Scooter Racing Championships (PSR) last June 4 saw an exciting clash between top teams Yamaha-Spec V and JVT.

The 10-lap race was indeed thrilling from start to finish. Yamaha-Spec V’s Masato Fernando and JVT’s Gian Carlo Mauricio diced it out for the win and the two had a photo finish up to the checkered flag. With only a 0.016s margin of victory, it was Fernando who won the 180 PSR class which delighted race fans with the exhilarating battle of top scooter riders in the country that they witnessed.

Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team’s McKinley Kyle Paz finished third in the race. Aside from the win, Fernando also got the 1:08.055s best lap time of the race at the west course of the Clark International Speedway. John Emerson Inguito of Speedstar Racing Team Philippines placed fourth followed by John Lery Enriquez and Cassey Ng of JVT. Romer Corbe of Yamaha-Spec V finished seventh, Vrei-ar Suba of the Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team was eighth to cross the finish line, Aljon Valencia of Speedstar Racing Team Philippines was ninth and Dustin Esguerra of Zebra-Pertua-RK-MTRT-MLW-Vee Rubber finished tenth.

Niel Jan Centeno of the Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team won the 160 category. Amber Torres and Yamaha-Spec V’s McDon Dave Sande were the runners-up. Other riders in the 160 PSR group were Justinne Bethany Tolentino of Phoenix Cyclomax-Yamaha-KOSO-Faito Racing Team, Mark Djereck Ondillo and Jeff Teopengco.

In the 130 class, Evander Soliveres secured the victory for Yamaha-Spec V. Raseson Angeles placed second while Jefferson Rivera finished third followed by Memel Natividad.

Heading into the third round, Soliveres leads the 130 PSR standings with 50 points. Centeno also with 50 points is on top of the 160 PSR group. Despite not winning in round 2, Mauricio still leads the main 180 PSR class with 47 points.

The Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA) sanctions the FDR Philippine Scooter Racing Championships which is part of the 2017 ENEOS Philippine Motorsports Championships. Round 3 is on July 8-9 in Batangas.