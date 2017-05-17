Kawasaki Motors Philippines And Bajaj Auto Limited: The Great Asian Connection Continues

The two motorcycle giants, Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp. and Bajaj Auto Limited have affirmed their strategic technical alliance and strong partnership in the Philippines.

Last May 17, Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp. (KMPC) arranged an intimate press conference in their Head Office in Muntinlupa City to celebrate their solid 13-year technical collaboration with Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL). The celebration was graced by Ms. Teench Layosa-DovalSantos, Vice President for Sales and Marketing & Customer Support Divisions and Mr. Hisashi Nishizawa, President and Chairman of the Board of KMPC, Mr. Jin Inoue, Former President of Kawasaki Motors Philippines and now Senior Manager of the Motorcycle and Engine Company of Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mr. Dinesh Kulkarni, Vice President International Business (ASEAN) and Mr. Rakesh Sharma, President International Business at Bajaj Auto Limited. The Executive Committee and Managers of KMPC, representatives from various dealers, friends from the media, MDPPA key heads and national officers of various Kawasaki – Bajaj motorcycle groups and clubs were also present in the event.

In this celebration of the two motorcycle giants, KMPC and BAL affirmed that their technical collaboration is far from over and still strong as ever. India Kawasaki Motors in consultation with Bajaj Auto Limited have strategically decided to build independent operations in India, considering its size and importance. The Great Asian Connection here in the Philippines will continue to be strengthened by both the companies in the coming years.

This strategic technical alliance between two big brands Kawasaki and Bajaj, started in 2004 here in the country and aimed to change the motorcycle landscape in the Philippines through developing and introducing technologically-advanced, fuel-efficient, and dependable motorcycles.

Still with the same purpose, the KMPC and BAL tandem will be persistent in their solid commitment towards providing quality motorcycles and utmost care to the customers in the Philippines.

FULL REPORT IN InsideRACING Magazine soon!