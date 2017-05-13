KTM Dasmarinas finally opens. ACPI and Wheeltek continue expansion in painting the country ORANGE

The iconic Austrian brand, after being re-introduced to the local market by Adventure Cycle Philippines, Inc. is continuing to paint the country ORANGE with its fast expansion in different parts of the country. Partnering with Wheeltek, the dealership giant that has a network of over 200 branches, the long awaited KTM branch in Dasmarinas, Cavite has finally opened its doors. It was only in April last year when ACPI announced that they reached a manufacturing agreement with KTM that led to this rapid expansion in painting the entire Philippines ORANGE.

Wheeltek’s VP for Sales and Marketing, Mr. Roscoe Odulio and KTM Philippines COO Mr. Dino Santos led the opening ceremony. Executives from KTM and Wheeltek were also present at the event.

“As I am speaking to all of you, we already have a plant that is up and running and producing motorcycles. It was a dream, panaginip po namin, na balang araw ang Pilipino ay makakasakay ng KTM kaya siniguro namin na kami ay makakagawa naman ng KTM. Pinakita po namin sa mga partners po namin na Austrian na ang kalidad ng Pilipino ay primera klase.”, KTM Philippines’ Mr. Dino Santos proudly said during his speech.

The showroom would sell all KTM bikes including the locally manufactured KTM Duke 200, Duke 390, RC200, and RC390 which all have been announced to have a significant price drop starting May 12th. As announced during the 11th Annual InsideRACING Bikefest, The Duke 200 is down to 147k, with the Duke 390 following suit at 240k from 299k. RC200, KTM’s entry-level sportsbike, gets a price drop of 40k as it is now down to 159k. RC 390 meanwhile, is down to 279k, yes a perfectly bad-ass looking, European quality sportsbike that is expressway legal for that low amount.

This continued expansion is certainly great news for the Filipino riders as KTM is now starting to be more accessible with the strategic location of its new branches.

Congratulations to Wheeltek and KTM!

KTM Dasmarinas is located at Km. 30 Aguinaldo Highway, Dasmarinas, Cavite.

Full report soon only in InsideRACING Magazine!