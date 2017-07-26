MDPPA exceeds 2017 mid-year target

Coming off a record year in which MDPPA member companies breached the 1 million sales unit mark for the first time, MDPPA is capitalizing off this momentum as it also exceeded its 8-12% sales goal for the first half of 2017. The year to date total: 613,896 units sold, a big improvement from last year’s actual which was at 544,738 units. This was announced during this year’s Kapihan Media Briefing with MDPPA at The Atrium in Makati City last July 26, 2017.

“Greater mobility and affordability are the factors that continue to drive this increase in motorcycles sales.” said Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association President Armando B. Reyes.

Editors Note: Figures included in this article are the cumulative numbers from MDPPA members – Yamaha Motor Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, Inc., Kawasaki Motor Philippines, Inc. Kymco Philippines, and Honda Philippines.

