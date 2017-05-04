IR News: Pirelli Cup opening round results and race photos
The 2017 edition of Pirelli Cup took off at the racing weekend last week at Batangas Racing Circuit. This year’s Pirelli Cup also debuts the Rookie Cup and Supersport 300 Pro race classes. Here are some random event photos and results of the opening races. Full report only in InsideRACING Magazine soon!
Heavyweight A
Champion – Eljun Victor
1st Runner Up – Richard Sahagun
2nd Runner Up – Mark Sy Peng
Heavyweight B
Champion – Jacq Buncio
1st Runner Up – Andrey Blinov
2nd Runner Up – Alvin dela Cruz
Rookie Cup
Champion – Pocholo Panlilio
1st Runner Up – Christian Lumbria
2nd Runner Up – Bengie Gualberto
Lightweight A
Champion – Geronimo David
1st Runner Up – Des Buncio
2nd Runner Up – Marvin Martinez
Lightweight B
Champion – Pia Gabriel
1st Runner Up – Justinne Tolentino
2nd Runner Up – Dennis Marquez
Super Lightweight
Champion – Karl Joseph Santos
1st Runner Up – Johndee Tagoon
2nd Runner Up – Melvin Nagbuya
Supersport 300 Pro
Champion – Mckinley Kyle Paz
1st Runner Up – Masato Fernando
2nd Runner Up – Tracy Soyangco