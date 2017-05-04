IR News: Pirelli Cup opening round results and race photos

The 2017 edition of Pirelli Cup took off at the racing weekend last week at Batangas Racing Circuit. This year’s Pirelli Cup also debuts the Rookie Cup and Supersport 300 Pro race classes. Here are some random event photos and results of the opening races. Full report only in InsideRACING Magazine soon!

Heavyweight A

Champion – Eljun Victor

1st Runner Up – Richard Sahagun

2nd Runner Up – Mark Sy Peng

Heavyweight B

Champion – Jacq Buncio

1st Runner Up – Andrey Blinov

2nd Runner Up – Alvin dela Cruz

Rookie Cup

Champion – Pocholo Panlilio

1st Runner Up – Christian Lumbria

2nd Runner Up – Bengie Gualberto

Lightweight A

Champion – Geronimo David

1st Runner Up – Des Buncio

2nd Runner Up – Marvin Martinez

Lightweight B

Champion – Pia Gabriel

1st Runner Up – Justinne Tolentino

2nd Runner Up – Dennis Marquez

Super Lightweight

Champion – Karl Joseph Santos

1st Runner Up – Johndee Tagoon

2nd Runner Up – Melvin Nagbuya

Supersport 300 Pro

Champion – Mckinley Kyle Paz

1st Runner Up – Masato Fernando

2nd Runner Up – Tracy Soyangco