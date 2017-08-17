Suzuki Gixxer 155 GSX-R1000 Sportbike concept

Initially, all Cris Sanchez wanted was to have a bone stock Suzuki Gixxer 155 as his daily workhorse. After all, he is still a working student-athlete with a very hectic schedule.

He also trains in Makati and works in different courts every night until midnight. He decided to get a motorcycle in order to lessen his transportation costs and save time. Just a few days after getting his Gixxer, he immediately felt that riding is a lifestyle. The story behind the heavy modification on his bike is that at first he didn’t know anything about the GSX-R1000. He only knew about it when he became a member of Road Warriors Club (RWC) as they called it as the father of the Gixxer (the popular nickname of the biggies GSX-R1000 and GSX-R600/750. After some more research and after watching videos of the bike online, he fell in love with it and put it as one of his goals – owning and riding a big bike that is also called as Gixxer. At first he wasn’t into modifying this bike because after all he was still paying for his monthly amortization as a working student. But in an unfortunate twist of fate, he got into an accident, not because of his doing, as a drunk rider on a popular underbone fell asleep while riding and crashed into Cris directly. It was very unfortunate because along with that accident came an almost totally wrecked bike for Cris and a broken leg for the perpetrator. After seeing his bike wrecked, Cris stillkept a positive attitude because what is a wrecked bike compared to the broken leg that the man got. Out of frustration he just thought of maybe just surrender the bike to the dealer and buy a new one but his friends from RWC especially Shaun Roberts and Addy Lao Salih convinced him to save the bike as the bike saved him. Addy suggested MohammagjainOmar, the owner of Rising DarklightModifications to restore his beloved Gixxer. From then on, he thought of making his dream bike GSXR1000 come true, even on a much smaller scale. He wanted to see himself riding that monster and he wanted the exhilarating feeling of being a big bike rider with full gears and improved riding skills.

That is what inspired him to convert his Gixxer into a GSX-R1000 replica. Cris knew that that bike is expensive andrequires a different set of riding skills so he just put his effort in modifying the bike to fix it and to give it a much better look. He knew that he was just new to riding and can’t afford a real GSX-R1000 so this is the only way for him to make that dream come true. Cris was spot on when he said that “Riding can make you escape from reality” and indeed, he is living the dream right now. Check out the photos that Cris shared with us.

MODIFICATIONS

Suzuki GSX-R1000

Parts and Accessories Used: