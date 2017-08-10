Suzuki Raider R150 “El Tigre”

In this issue, we feature a popular motorcycle in the Suzuki Raider community. This bike usually stands out and captures the attention of riders who see it during meetings or rides. What’s even better is that this bike has been built from stock by its owner as he fabricates and makes his own accessories that are admired in the community.

Jonathan Canoza of JC9 rearset.com is the man behind El Tigre, a heavily modified Suzuki Raider R150 NB. Since he customizes accessories for underbones, he considers El Tigre as the fruit of all his labor. Jonathan told us, “When I left my company in 2006, I started customizing my first bought bike. Mahilig kasi talaga akong mag-imbento at mag-modify kaya kapag may maisipan kong bagong idea sinusubukan ko talaga sa motor ko. At first it was just a hobby, but when some of my friends saw my creation, they asked me to do it on their bikes too. From one friend to another friend of friends, my works spread without me realizing that I already established a market. That’s when JC9 rearset.com born. My simple hobby (modifying bikes) became my source of living. On September 9, 2012 I got my new motorcycle, (Raider 150) and set in mind that this motorcycle will be my masterpiece. Ipinangako kong gagawin ko ang lahat ng aking makakaya mapaganda lamang ito at maging pinapangarap na modified bike. I started to modify it and made sure that it will be extraordinary. Every time I think of creative ideas, I immediately apply it. Then I started joining motor shows.”

Jonathan is into bike shows and rightfully so, when you have a creation that is so unique and beautiful, have the public see and appreciate it. The biggest one he attended was the Suzuki Raider Summit bike show held at Hall A of the World Trade Center last January. Out of 28 contenders, El Tigre was part of the top 3 finalists that got up on stage for everyone to see. He promised himself that on the next InsideRACING Bike show, El Tigre will be part of it. El Tigre is not just for bike competitions but is also used as Jonathan’s everyday bike. “Si EL Tigre ay hindilamang pang show, pang daily use pa. Kasamakosiyang mag-ride at kasama ko siyang tumambaysa EB nga kinggrupona Team Raider R150 East at kelan nga lamang ay sumama kami sa charity event. Nakakatuwa na nakakatulong ako sa iba saka sama si El Tigre”, shares Jonathan.

Satisfaction and fulfilment. Those are the two words that the owner has felt ever since he got his Suzuki Raider. A very passionate Jonathan gives us this message: “Angpagmo-modify kong motor ay hindi para magyabang o magpasikat. Ito ay talagang hilig ko lamang na hindi ko inakalanaito ay magiging daan para maabot ko ang aking mga pangarap. Dati nag babasa lang akong magazine, ngayon makikita ko na ang gawa ko sa motor ko sa isang magazine. Isan gmalaking karangalan sa akin namapa bilangsa magazine niyo, bonus na lamang ang mga papuri at award nanakukuha ko dahil hilig kolamang talagang magpagandang motor. Kapagnangaraptayodapatgumawatayongparaanparamatupadnatinito.Kailangantalagangsamahannatinlagingpagsisikapanglahatngatingginagawa.Katuladko, pinagarapkolangdatimagkaroonng modified bike, ngayonnakamitkona.Lahatngbagay ay napag-iipunan, hindipwedengmakuhasaisangiglaplang kaya dapattayongmagingmasipag. Sabinganilapag may tiyaga may nilaga. MaramingsalamatsabumubuongInsideRACING. God bless you all and more power.”

PARTS AND ACCESSORIES USED:

• Customized fairings • Customized pure stainless made rear set • Customized pure stainless made frame cover • Customized pure stainless made engine sprocket cover • Customized pure stainless made chain cover • Customized pure stainless made oil cooler cover • Customized pure stainless mad passenger peg • Customized pure stainless made steering damper bracket • Customized pure stainless made front and rear caliper bracket • Customized pure stainless made crankcase slider bracket • Customized aircut valve cover • CNC grab bar with customized pure stainless made bracket • Convertion of stock mags to big disc front and rear • Convertion of new breed headlight to old breed by JC9 rearset.com • Racing Boy handlebar • Racing Boy lever • Racing Boy side mirror • Racing Boy steering damper • Racing Boy slider • Racing Boy oil filter cover • Racing Boy 8 piston caliper front and rear • Racing Boy 300mm disc front • Racing Boy 260mm disc rear • TTGR front shock • Rainbow inner tube • Nitron shock • Breather tank • KOSO voltmeter • R9 muffler • Headlight projector • Chromed swing arm • Gold chromed mags • Gold chromed crank case cover set