The All-new Yamaha YZF-R6 Refined. Redesigned. Remarkable.

Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. launched the latest addition in their R-Series category which would make the R-World very much exciting, the new YZF-R6. This model has the next generation R-Series design and technology that encapsulates the essence of performance, style and function with its very own Racing DNA which originated from the top of the line racing models. Having its unparalleled racetrack success, the new YZF-R6 is the perfect choice for amateur and professional racers alike.

You can feel the race-bred soul with its powerful 599cc inline 4-cylinder, 16 Titanium valves DOHC F.I. engine for a refined and smooth high-revving power. Featuring the Aerodynamic style with the next generation control, its YZF-R1 design style cowling with LED position lights & hidden headlights, race style analogue tachometer with digital screen appeals to be sportier than ever.

This new beast also comes with a remarkable high-tech electronic system such as Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I) for a broader and more tractable powerband, a 6-mode Traction Control System (TCS) as well as a Quick Shifter System (QSS), ABS and D-Mode Adjustable engine power that will give you the ability to push even harder and ultimate control, while having the fully adjustable YZF-R1 type 43mm upside down front forks combined with rear shock and dual front discs for sharper handling and stronger braking.

The new YZF-R6 is available in Race Blu and Tech Black with an SRP of Php749,000 in all Yamaha Big Bike shops.

It’s time to dominate the road, on track or street.

YZF-R6 Technical Specifications

ENGINE Engine type Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, Inline 4 cylinder, 16 Titanium Valves Bore x Stroke 67.0×42.5mm Compression Ratio 13.1:1 Displacement 599cm3 Maximum Power 87.1kW(118.4PS)/14,500rpm Maximum Torque 61.7N・m(6.3kgf・m)/10500r/min Starter System Electric starter Lubrication system Wet sump Engine Oil Capacity 3.40L Fuel System Fuel injection Clutch Type Wet, multiple-disc, Slipper Clutch Transmission Type Constant mesh, 6-speed Shift Pattern 1-N-2-3-4-5-6 Final Drive Chain Primary/ Secondary Reduction Ratio 2.073 / 2.813 Gear Ratios 1st:2.583, 2nd: 2.000, 3rd: 1.667, 4th : 1.444, 5th: 1.286, 6th: 1.150 DIMENSION Length X Width X Height 2040mm X 695mm X 1150mm Wheelbase 1375mm Minimum Ground Clearance 130mm Seat Height 850mm Curb Weight (with oil & full fuel tank) 190kg Fuel Tank Capacity 17L Caster Angle 24°00′ Trail 97mm Steering Angle 25° Minimum Turning Radius 3.6m FRAMEWORK Frame Type Aluminum Delta Box Front Suspension / Inner tube diameter Upside Down Telescopic fork (Coil spring/Hydraulic damper) / 43.0mm Rear Suspension Link Type Monocross Suspension Front Tire / Rim Size 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Tubeless / 17M/C × MT3.50 Rear Tire / Rim Size 180/55ZR17M/C(73W) Tubeless / 17M/C × MT5.50 Wheel travel(Front/ Rear) 120mm / 120mm Front Brake Hydraulic dual disc brake (320mm) Rear Brake Hydraulic single disc brake (220mm) Antilock Braking System Equipped Headlight/ Auxiliary light/ Brake Light/ Tail Light/ Turn Signal Light (L/R) All LED Meter Panel Digital Speedometer/ Analogue Tachometer/ Liquid Crystal Odometer / Liquid Crystal Trip Meter / Digital Water Temperature Meter / Digital Clock/ Fuel Consumption Indicator/ ELECTRICAL Ignition System TCI (transistor controlled ignition) Battery Type YTZ7S / 12V,6.0Ah(10HR)

HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES:

Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system – The Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system provides you with pinpoint accuracy and an unprecedented level of control to push yourself as you define speed. The precise throttle valve opening is calculated and intake volume is controlled in real time to give you the thrust exactly as you intended.

New Adjustable Traction Control System (TCS) – The new YZF-R6 is equipped with a 6-mode adjustable Traction Control System (TCS) that gives more confidence in various road conditions and provides freedom in a wide range of rider preferences. This state-of-the-art system modulates throttle opening, ignition timing and fuel volume seamlessly with minimal disruption to forward drive which is virtually unnoticeable by the rider.

New Selectable Drive Mode (D-Mode) – The 2017 YZF-R6 users are now given full flexibility to choose the ideal engine character for various riding situations. It is equipped with Yamaha’s D-Mode system which offers three throttle valve control maps (Standard Mode, “A-Mode, and “B-Mode”) with different throttle response settings for absolute adaptability in just one click.

Powerful New Brakes with Antilock Braking System (ABS) – Sheer speed requires remarkable braking power. That’s the reason why the 2017 YZF-R6 inherits the braking prowess of the YZF-R1 with larger 320mm dual front disc brakes, matched to radial-mount four-piston calipers and a Nissin® radial-mount master cylinder. To top it all off, now it is equipped with ABS for maximum control as you decelerate in unfavorable road conditions.

Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I) – With a multitude of high-tech electronic systems, the YZF-R6 is the most sophisticated 600cc supersport bike Yamaha has ever created. The YZF-R6 features Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I) which makes for a broader, more tractable powerband while contributing to optimum efficiency.

Upside Down Front Forks (USD) – The 2017 YZF-R6 is now even closer to YZF-R1 as it shares the same advanced KYB® front telescopic forks which are then specifically tuned. These 43mm Upside Down beasts ensure top of its class front-end feel and experience while offering maximum adjustability.

Quick Shift System (QSS) – The YZF-R6 bears all the characteristics of Yamaha’s thoroughbred R-Series DNA. At its very core is speed and precision control. And to help you push even harder is the Quick Shift System (QSS) which enables clutchless upshifts for your unlimited appetite for speed.

Words and Photos by Yamaha Motor Philippines