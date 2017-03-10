The first BMW Motorrad Enduro Skills Training together with Touratech Philippines was held today at the MX Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal. IAA certified instructor Mr. Johnny Chen spearheaded the training, along with veteran riders Toto Villanueva and Alvin Dee, who both competed in the BMW GS Cup qualifiers overseas.

The event aims to make the participants more comfortable and to be more confident using their own adventure bikes. Several challenges and training points were prepared for the more than a dozen riders who participated. Among the activities done were lifting the bike after a slide, slalom, enduro steering, uphill and downhill and also emergency stop on a slope, and emergency brake to standstill. The event catered to a wide range of motorcycle riders including veterans in endurance runs and superbike racing, and even had a rider who came from Mindanao to specifically join this adventure skills training.

“For today, I was very impressed. BMW Motorrad Philippines they made this event very well, and also Touratech, they gave a lot of support. And all the participants are very great. The riders have an open mind and they are having fun.” said Johnny Chen in an interview with InsideRACING Magazine.

Check out the photos below for some of the action during today’s event: