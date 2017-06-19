The much awaited All New Yamaha YZF-R15 is finally here!

Yamaha Motor Philippines Inc. launches the all new YZF-R15. The updated model features a sleeker design that embodies the purity of racing. It combines style and performance by reinventing overall efficiency through innovative technology.

The exclusivity of its performance comes from its 155cc LC4V SOHC F.I. Engine gives enhanced horsepower with a higher engine displacement and better fuel consumption.Its 6-Speed Manual Transmission gives you multiple levels of speed . It is fitted with a first ever high performance version of the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)system that provides torque for ease of use at the low to mid range RPM. A Bypass Thermostat is a new type of cooling system that reduces the warm up time of the engine that sends the coolant to the radiator at an earlier rate. The Forged Piston and Diasil Cylinder provides excellent rigidity and cooling efficiency.

The key elements that makes this machine truly remarkable are the mechanisms of its racing artistry such as the Assist and Slipper Clutch that enables smooth down shifting that mitigates the effects of engine breaking during acceleration.

The Redesigned Deltabox Frame from the iconic R-Series design is given a newly fine tuned frame gives excellent rigidity. An Aluminum Handle Bar Crown designed to improve the clear steering feel which was inspired by the YZF-R1. An Upside Down Front Suspension with a wide 37mm inner tube provides excellent shock absorption in every ride. A Newly Designed Aluminum Rear Arm that is derived from world class racing machines that optimize riding efficiency.

It’s style is unforgettable because of its direct regard for speed. The Central Air Duct is an aerodynamic design that is inspired by the YZF-R1. Fully Digital Speedometer gives a clear view that includes a shift timing light that maximizes gear switching capability. Slim Twin-Eye LED Headlights is a modernized stylish creation that provides strong lighthing and an elevated racing look. The Newly Designed Muffler is powered by a 3-stage expansion chamber with 3-way catalytic converter and gives off an explosive sound especially at high speeds. An Aerodynamic Led Tail Light that has a sharpened design that assists in overall airflow with efficient lighting and a hazard lamp. The Seat is built for both speed and comfort.. The Aerodynamic Windshield is systematically designed and styled after the YZF-R1. The Fuel Tank is made more massive and muscular that enchances style and intimidation on the road and it also has a 140’ Wide Tire Rear Tire.

The all new YZF-R15 is available in Race Blu, Black Raven, and Matte Red with an SRP of Php 164,000 and is available in all Yamaha 3S Shops and Multibrand stores nationwide.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 will be used in the new season of the MotoIR Championship!

Full report on InsideRACING Magazine soon!