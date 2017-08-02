Top BMW Riders selected to represent PH in BMW Motorrad GS Trophy

After all the difficult training and challenges in the BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Philippine Qualifier, the top riders to represent the country in the Southeast Asian stage have been identified. After countless enduro and off-road obstacles presented last July 28-29, 2017 by the BMW Motorrad Certified International Instructors, Aris Cuevas, Derrick Itchon, and Leother Valderama will proudly carry the flag in the international arena. The first step for our boys is the Southeast Asian Qualifier to be held in Thailand next month. It is the initial phase of the long journey ahead, with the ultimate goal to represent the Philippines in Mongolia.

High-level riding skills, teamwork, and smarts is what will be needed to excel in the international stage and there is no doubt that our boys will be more than prepared come September. The 1st GS Trophy local qualifier is supported by BMW Motorrad. Also present during the event are Asian Carmakers Corporation – BMW Motorrad’s Mr. Gil Balderas, BMW Motorrad Certified International Tourguide Mr. Alvin Dee, and BW Motorrad Regional Marketing Manager Aline Wäldchen.

Full report soon in InsideRACING Magazine and Maximum Torque!