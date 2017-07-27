Top riders to compete in BMW GS Trophy local qualifiers tomorrow @ MMF Taytay

“The top 3 riders will be sent to Bangkok, Thailand to represent Philippines and to compete with other South East Asian countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore. So that the top rider for those countries will be representing their countries to group or form a team together with Thailand and Malaysia. Now those three riders, because for every team in the GS Trophy International that you will have 3 members, so for this team for South East Asia we will have one from Thailand, one from Malaysia, and the other one will be coming from South East Asia or whoever wins the top position between the four countries.”, shared BMW Motorrad Director Mr. Gil Balderas.

With the ultimate goal of which to get our Filipino riders to the GS Trophy International, a local qualifying session will be held from July 28-29, 2017 at the MX Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay. GS Trophy International is a BMW Motorrad event which has been happening for the last 10 years and now they have widened the participants including South East Asia so we are now lucky to become one of the participants to represent South East Asia. It will be exciting to see who will make the cut among the top riders who will be competing tomorrow.