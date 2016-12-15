Torque Flat Track Series gears up for the final round on Dec 16; GOAT Glenn Aguilar on pace to become inaugural champ

Here are the third leg results:

Mini Juniors

3rd – Caleb Tamayo

2nd – Joshua Tamayo

1st – Khim Nichole Yumul

Mini Adults

3rd – Rafael Fernandez

2nd – Ed Aaron Yumul

1st – Amay Amon

All Scooters

3rd – Bhel Viste

2nd – Pab Bonza

1st – Desmond Quilingan

All Underbone

3rd – Mark Anthony Viste

2nd – Bienvenido Torres

1st – Jeffrey Jude Miranda

Monoshock

3rd – Allan Bocinguit

2nd – Christian Gayagaya

1st – Wilcon Dalinog

Run what you brung

3rd – Allan Bocinguit

2nd – Wilcon Dalinog

1st – Christian Gayagaya

Premier Class

3rd – Ted Conde

2nd – Maynard Mercado

1st – Glenn Aguilar

Meanwhile in the Premiere Class Event, the Greatest of All Time Glenn Aguilar took home another first place finish and is on pace to be the inaugural champion of the event. Veteran riders Maynard Mercado and Ted Conde took home the other podium spots. He looks to have another exciting battle with the top Flat Track racers in the final leg. With his third win and at 75 points, the MX great looks to sweep all the legs of the series and win it all by tomorrow.

See you all on December 16, 2016 (Friday) at the MX Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal. Registration starts at 5 pm!