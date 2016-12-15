Torque Flat Track Series gears up for the final round on Dec 16; GOAT Glenn Aguilar on pace to become inaugural champ
Here are the third leg results:
Mini Juniors
3rd – Caleb Tamayo
2nd – Joshua Tamayo
1st – Khim Nichole Yumul
Mini Adults
3rd – Rafael Fernandez
2nd – Ed Aaron Yumul
1st – Amay Amon
All Scooters
3rd – Bhel Viste
2nd – Pab Bonza
1st – Desmond Quilingan
All Underbone
3rd – Mark Anthony Viste
2nd – Bienvenido Torres
1st – Jeffrey Jude Miranda
Monoshock
3rd – Allan Bocinguit
2nd – Christian Gayagaya
1st – Wilcon Dalinog
Run what you brung
3rd – Allan Bocinguit
2nd – Wilcon Dalinog
1st – Christian Gayagaya
Premier Class
3rd – Ted Conde
2nd – Maynard Mercado
1st – Glenn Aguilar
Meanwhile in the Premiere Class Event, the Greatest of All Time Glenn Aguilar took home another first place finish and is on pace to be the inaugural champion of the event. Veteran riders Maynard Mercado and Ted Conde took home the other podium spots. He looks to have another exciting battle with the top Flat Track racers in the final leg. With his third win and at 75 points, the MX great looks to sweep all the legs of the series and win it all by tomorrow.
See you all on December 16, 2016 (Friday) at the MX Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal. Registration starts at 5 pm!