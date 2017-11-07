Training for Future Leaders: Dualtech and Suzuki Partnership

Human resource is considered as the most valuable asset of a company and Suzuki Philippines, Inc. recognizes this. Known as the manufacturer of superior quality Suzuki Motorcycles and the exclusive distributor of Suzuki Automobile, Suzuki Outboard Motor and Suzuki Genuine Parts (SGP) in the Philippines, the company takes pride in its highly competent workforce that provides exceptional service and care to every Suzuki product available in the market today.

Suzuki Philippines continues to provide local employment opportunities as part of its social responsibility through the Suzuki Foundation, Inc. and its Suzuki Helps, Aids and Rebuilds (SHARE) program to help uplift the country’s economy and along with this is its ongoing partnership with Dualtech Center. Dualtech Center is a project of Dualtech Training Foundation, Inc. and is a private vocational school project that pioneered in adapting the German Dual Training System in the Philippines. It aims to help alleviate the widespread poverty in the country by offering a 24-month course focusing on holistic development of students centered on technical skills, work attitude and personal discipline through wherein pupils were taught at the school and the industry.

Suzuki is one of Dualtech’s partner companies which provide the students with in-plant training. The partnership started in 2012 when the Japanese giant moved its motorcycle manufacturing plant in Canlubang, Laguna where Dualtech Center is located. The deployment of dual trainees in Suzuki after their 6-month training at school provided venue for them to learn-by-doing with working opportunity in an actual plant environment with compensation. This setup is also beneficial for Suzuki as it helps the company to solve the skills mismatch thru the development of homegrown talent/skilled trainees who has the potential to be absorbed as full time employees and eventually supervisors and managers in the future. To date, Suzuki has already accommodated around 150 in-plant trainees; more than 10% of them were taken in as regular employees.

Other than providing a venue for in-plant training, Suzuki is also extending aid for the Center’s various needs. The most recent is the establishment of its cafeteria so that students can dine in a more conducive environment rather than the existing kubos that they currently have now.

The ceremonial turnover of donation was held during Dualtech Center’s celebration of its 35th Founding Anniversary at the Partners’ Recognition Day on October 26. Present at the turnover were Dualtech Center’s President Mr. Arnolfo Morfe and Corporate Secretary Mr. Marvin Adolfo and Suzuki Foundation, Inc.’s President and Suzuki Philippines’ Managing Director Mr. Norminio Mojica as well as Human Resources Department Head Atty. Joselito Calivoso Jr.

“We are always and forever grateful with our partners for without them Dualtech will not be where it is today. For the past 35 years, we have been striving and are continuously working hard to develop quality – trained, skilled, productive, enlightened and morally upright persons who are potential leaders to fulfill the needs of the industry and the community. Suzuki Philippines has been a great venue for our students to be trained and we are more than happy that some of our graduates are already part of the Suzuki Family,” said Mr. Morfe during the turnover.

“Suzuki shares Dualtech’s goals in lessening poverty through dual training. It has been working really well for both of us because we have produced very reliable and highly skilled employees and we can attest to that. And it is certain that Suzuki will continue to be a partner of Dualtech in the years to come,” Mr. Mojica said during the interview.

Words and Photos by Suzuki Philippines