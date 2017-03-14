Travel Event 2017 by Touratech and BMW Motorrad – an adventure to remember

Here are some photos from the Travel Event 2017 by Touratech and BMW.

From the previous comfortable rides in Batis Aramin in Quezon and in Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, this year’s edition took the brave riders who participated to an almost 30 kilometer difficult trail ride going up the Coto Mines in Zambales last March 11-12, 2017.

Full event report on Maximum Torque Magazine soon!